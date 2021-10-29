This past Monday, a teen girl walked into Courtroom 1A of the Loudoun County courthouse and testified, clearly and boldly, that a boy had violently sodomized her in the stall of a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School late last May, leading to Judge Pamela L. Brooks’ ruling the sexual act was non-consensual.
The teen realized justice for herself and another sexual assault victim of the boy, and she vindicated her father, Scott Smith, whose story would otherwise have been relegated to a footnote – footnote number 13 – in a letter dispatched late last month from the National School Boards Association to President Joe Biden, accusing angry parents of “domestic terrorism.” Her father had been arrested in June when he attended a Loudoun County Public Schools Board meeting, attempting to advocate for his daughter. With video – flashing indelicate images of Smith’s butt – the devoted father became Exhibit A of America’s “angry parents,” as the press reported on U.S. Attorney General issuing a memo early this month, marshaling the FBI to essentially investigate parents.
Most importantly, with her testimony, the brave girl revealed an ugly truth, ricocheting now across the border to Fairfax County: Yes, Virginia, we have a rape culture crisis in K-12 schools. Just as universities and the U.S. military have had to tackle their issues of rape culture, we must demand that K-12 officials make our schools safe for children.
From the case of Smith’s daughter to new details being revealed now in media coverage, chat rooms, social media timelines and kitchen conversations, a disturbing pattern has emerged of K-12 public school officials, dismissing allegations and incidents of sexual violence and harassment, hiding them from statewide databases and moving perpetrators to new schools in a disturbing and dangerous game of cat-and-mouse.
Samar Rafiqzad, a Class of 2021 graduate of Fairfax County Public Schools, knows.
Two years ago, Rafiqzad, now 19, went to officials at Lake Braddock Secondary School and filed a complaint about a boy in class who had been allegedly sexually assaulting her. School officials mishandled her complaint, she says, putting her in a class with the boy even after her complaint. In a series of Twitter messages that went viral in May, around the time when the Loudoun County girl was attacked, she wrote from her handle @SamarHelai, “I had to grow up entirely too fast.”
This week, Rafiqzad told me, “Locally and nationally, the reality is that administrators and school officials have been feeding into rape culture and protecting themselves over protecting the safety of students.”
Because of reporting by a local father, journalist Luke Roziak, who uncovered the first details of the Smith family case, we now know that Fairfax County Public Schools paid its outside law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to fight the case of another former Fairfax County student, known as B.R., who said she was repeatedly “raped, sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, terrorized, extorted, bullied, and threatened with death by other students” at Rachel Carson Middle School between October 2011 and February 2012, according to the complaint. Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe worked for the Hunton Andrews law firm as a cyber security expert.
In another case, a student, known as “Jane Doe,” said school officials mocked her after she complained about a sexual assault during a band trip in 2018, and the school board showed her “deliberate indifference,” according to a recent judicial ruling.
Stacy Langton, a local mother who recently spoke to the Fairfax County School Board, exposing books that promote pedophilia (and explicit porn) in local school library books, said, “We have a culture of grooming and sexual exploitation in Fairfax County Public Schools that we must end. We have to protect our children.” After she testified, none of the board officials immediately contacted her, a few of them only reaching out to her in recent days.
The issues are statewide and nationwide. Earlier this year, a group of advocates started a new organization, End K-12 Violence, and they share disturbing statistics on their website, including that an estimated four of five girls “will be the victim of harassment or gender-based intimidation by the time they reach the 12th grade.”
On October 22, students walked out of school in Arlington, to protest the lack of action by administrators to alleged sexual assault.
For the Fairfax County school district’s part, spokeswoman Julie Moult said she could not comment on pending litigation and added, “FCPS aims to ensure our schools are safe places for students and staff. FCPS has a robust process in place to deal with any allegations of sexual assault that may occur, including extensive and ongoing supports for the alleged victim,” noting the school district is at “the forefront among K-12 educational systems in our efforts to provide fair and equitable procedures to all students.”
Rafiqzad doesn’t buy it. This week, she watched the videos of Loudoun County students protesting the coverup of sexual assaults in their schools, and she is emboldened and dedicated to advocating on behalf of the many victims who have written to her. So too are other advocates. Current and former Fairfax County students and parents just started an organization, Shatter the Silence FCPS, with the Twitter handle @ShatterFCPS, writing: “For years, Fairfax County Public Schools have covered up a hidden epidemic of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, discrimination, and human trafficking in their schools. Enough is enough!”
In Loudoun County, the first victim in the case didn’t have a tidy narrative—and yet, to her family’s and her credit—she persisted and prevailed. The girl told the judge that said she had previously had consensual sex with her assailant in the girls’ bathroom, but she had insisted in conversations on the social media platform Discord that she didn’t agree to anal sex, confirmed by copies of the Discord conversation entered into court documents.
The girl testified then – with clarity – about the fact that on May 28 she met the boy in the girls’ restroom, where he anally raped her. In the courtroom, the defense attorney, William “Ben” Mann, then tried to shame the girl by asking her: if she had already had sex with the boy, wouldn’t she think that she’d be expected to have sex again? The girl looked straight at the attorney and confidently said, “That’s ridiculous.” She testified clearly that he had no right to her body even if they had had consensual sex before. That clarity is critical, because – at the end of the day – a nonconsensual sex is a crime. Full stop.
Elizabeth Lancaster, a Loudoun County attorney for the two victims, said about her client who testified, “Her testimony took bravery, and she showed great poise.”
In court, the boy acknowledged he wore a skirt. It came up because he tried to claim that he hadn’t forced the girl to do a “second sex act,” which was fellatio, but rather, in a nonsensical claim, said his skirt had gotten caught in his watch, according to people in the courtroom. At the end of the day, the detail of the skirt is not important to the facts of the case. The boy was a sexual predator. Full stop.
This is a case of a troubled boy who took advantage of a relationship in which he had carefully groomed his victim. And then, after being moved to a new high school, Broad Run High School, he groomed the second victim he sexually assaulted on October 6, according to people familiar with the case.
During the student walkouts, students at Broad Run High School shouted very real truths. “Why was a rapist allowed in our school?” said one student. Another yelled, “This isn’t a political issue. This is a human issue.”
Back in court, after the case was heard, the teen who testified against her assailant turned to her mother and told her, as any teen would do, she was hungry and ready for a meal. That is the normal – and boring – rhythm of childhood we must protect for America’s children, so they don’t end up on the witness stand in places like Courtroom 1A.
Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and a former Fairfax County Public Schools mother. She is vice president of strategy and investigations at Parents Defending Education, a national advocacy group. She is reporting on the issue of sexual attacks and harassment in K-12 schools. Please send tips to asra@asranomani.com.
