Last week the Virginia Department of Elections determined that notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Herndon, and Vienna contained incorrect voting location information.
Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed more than six million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. Approximately 25,000 county voters received the mailing with incorrect information showing a polling location in the City of Fairfax. State officials said that due to a printing issue some notices contained wrong polling place locations.
State Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is looking into what legal action can be taken against the vendor who printed the mailings, according to his spokeswoman.
“The attorney general is very frustrated with the vendor that made this mistake,” said Spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “This type of error is unacceptable, and our office is working with the Department of Elections in exploring all legal remedies against the vendor and ensuring that voters receive the correct information.”
Earlier this week, the Fairfax County Office of elections sent letters out to voters in these areas providing the correct information. This letter marks the third time that the Fairfax County Office of Elections has sent voters a mailing with their polling place, precinct and district. Most recently, the office mailed a sample ballot to voters that included this information.
Although the registrar sent out letters to all affected voters, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously called for an investigation into the matter during their meeting this week and called on the county’s General Assembly delegation to look into it.
“The factors that led to this mailing, as well as detailed findings of the investigation, must be publicly released, along with any recommended corrective actions, so Virginians can understand what happened and ensure that it never happens again,” a letter sent to the delegates said.
Early voting is still underway for the midterm elections. So far more than 39,000 county residents have taken the opportunity to vote, representing a 5 percent turnout, according to Fairfax County Director of Elections Eric Spicer.
On Oct. 27, the county opened an additional 13 voting sites which will be open Oct. 29 and 30. “For the second time ever, we’ll offer voting hours on a Sunday,” said Spicer, who noted that the hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. “This is the last weekend to vote early. The last day for early voting is Nov. 5.”
Early voting sites include Fairfax County Government Center, Burke Centre Library,
Centreville Regional Library, Franconia Governmental Center, Great Falls Library, Herndon Fortnightly Library, Lorton Community Center, Mason Governmental Center, McLean Governmental Center, Mount Vernon Governmental Center, North County Governmental Center, Providence Community Center, Sully Governmental Center, Thomas Jefferson Library, Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, and West Springfield Governmental Center. Voting hours for all locations except the Fairfax County Government Center are weekdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.
Early voting sites also have drop boxes for mail-in ballots, and voters can return their vote-by-mail ballots at any early voting site during the hours they’re open, plus at the 24/7, secure drop box at the Fairfax County Government Center.
To confirm your polling place and precinct, you may also call the Fairfax County Office of Elections at 703-222-0776, TTY 711 or check your voter information on the state’s online portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.