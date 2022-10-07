Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety.
To mitigate this concern, Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) plans to revive an effort from 2019 where he, alongside former Braddock District Supervisor John Cook, proposed a Curb-to-Curb Safety Ordinance preventing engagement with motorists between the curbs.
On top of the safety ordinance, Herrity plans to launch a public education program to inform the public of county services available to residents in need, as well as position signs on various busy medians to dissuade drivers from giving to panhandlers.
“The vast majority of the people that are out on the corners are able-bodied people that can work,” said Herrity.
The supervisor also highlights the success of a similar Curb-to-Curb Safety Ordinance passed in Loudoun County in 2013.
“[Loudoun] solved it because they don’t put up with it,” added Herrity.
While the changes to the county ordinance were originally proposed in 2019, Herrity criticized the delay of his proposal in favor of a decision by the Board of Supervisors to conduct a study on the reality of this as a safety issue.
“[In 2019], Chairman [Jeff] McKay decided to start all over again by asking if this [was] really a public safety issue. I think they taught us in kindergarten that playing in the streets wasn’t safe,” said Herrity.
Although county staff had investigated two reported incidents that involved panhandling directly or indirectly, a July memorandum detailing the results of the board’s study, it was found that the effect of panhandling on public safety was inconclusive. The first incident involved a verbal altercation between a driver and a panhandler. Police investigated, but no charges were filed.
The second incident involved a pedestrian fatality at the intersection of Franconia Road West and Commerce Street in Springfield (Lee District) which resulted from a collision involving three vehicles. Ultimately, a wheelchair-bound pedestrian who had been panhandling in the median was fatally struck by one of the cars involved in the accident. Although Fairfax County Police does not have any record of other panhandler fatalities in the past nine years, Herrity is particularly concerned with preventing future tragedies.
“While panhandling appears dangerous and generates considerable public complaint, available FCPD data does not support a determination that panhandlers are more likely to be injured or killed than other pedestrians, or that locations, where panhandlers are present, have an increased risk of traffic accidents. However, more thorough data collection related to panhandling, possibly in combination with assistance from non-County traffic experts, may reveal trends or risks that current data does not show,” the statement located at https://bit.ly/3V0GPXs reads.
Another concern for county officials is the lack of upward mobility provided by this practice.
“We discourage residents from providing cash to people who panhandle because it encourages more panhandling and does not solve the underlying reasons someone panhandles,” said Tom Barnett, deputy director of the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness. “In talking to people who are panhandling, we’ve learned that they generally have significant barriers to employment due to age, health, disability, and criminal history. These difficulties require more resources than small amounts of money.”
In the interest of addressing this problem, Herrity also highlights the presence of ongoing work programs, such as Operation Stream Shield, which aim to provide unhoused residents a dignified position of employment to assist with their day-to-day needs.
Founded as a collaboration between the Fairfax Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness (OPEH), Operation Stream Shield allows individuals to work on the identification and removal of various invasive plant species throughout the county.
This opportunity offers residents in need the ability to receive real work experience and even move on to better positions in the future.
“Individuals who are experiencing homelessness are contracted to the non-profits that are managing the county shelters and are paid monetary wages for the work that they are doing. That is $12 an hour, with the ability to go up to $15 an hour if they become an OSS site lead,” explained DPWES Representative Emily Burton.
“We’ve graduated people out of that program into full-time jobs. It’s proven to be successful for people that are truly in need,” expressed Herrity.
A few examples of organizations that hire outstanding participants have included D.C, Water, and the Fairfax County Park Authority.
Additionally, Operation Stream Shield does not conduct a background check or drug testing, allowing all of those in need to become involved despite any criminal history or disability.
Herrity will reintroduce his plan for a Curb-to-Curb ordinance in an Oct. 11 board meeting.
OPEH encourages residents in need of assistance to reach out by calling 703-222-0880.
