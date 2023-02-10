The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division seized more than 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022.
The division, which covers the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia confiscated nearly 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl and more than 250 pounds of fentanyl powder throughout the year.
“Fentanyl is the most dangerous and deadly drug I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement experience,” said Jarod Forget, special agent in charge of DEA’s Washington Division. “This highly addictive man-made drug is poisoning our citizens regardless of age, race, residence, or socioeconomic status. It is extremely alarming that the amount of fentanyl [fake pills and powder] confiscated by our teams, together with state and local partners, would have potentially killed 54% of the residents of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.”
Fentanyl is a man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl – an amount that would fit on the tip of a pencil – is considered a potentially deadly dose. Fake pills laced with fentanyl are readily available on social media. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose and poisoning are the leading cause of death for Americans 18-45 years of age.
The effects of the availability of illicit fentanyl are still felt locally. On Jan. 31, five teens at Wakefield High School in Arlington were rushed to the hospital for symptoms of a fentanyl overdose. While four of the students survived, one of them, 14-year-old Sergio Flores, died.
A Freedom of Information Act request by WTOP revealed that four other students in Arlington County have overdosed so far this year.
Real prescription oxycodone pills and fakes laced with fentanyl are often indistinguishable. The DEA said they’re illegally made in a crude mixing process that can make one pill from the same batch harmless, while another can cause immediate overdose and death.
“These aren’t pharmacists making these pills, these are members of cartels, drug traffickers. They’re not chemists; they’re making these in clandestine labs in Mexico,” Forget said.
Forget also mentioned that “the Mexican cartels – namely the Sinaloa and CJNG Cartels, with chemicals sourced largely from China – are responsible for the vast majority of the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills killing Americans. These cartels are ruthless criminal organizations that are responsible for mass producing and supplying virtually all of the deadly fentanyl found in our area.”
In December, DEA announced nationwide seizure totals of more than 50.6 million fentanyl pills and more than 10,500 pounds of fentanyl powder. The DEA Laboratory estimates that these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, which equates to enough fentanyl to kill every American.
In 2021, the DEA issued a public safety alert on the widespread drug trafficking of fentanyl in the form of fake prescription pills. These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications—including OxyContin®, Percocet®, and Xanax®—but only contain filler and fentanyl and are often deadly. This past November, DEA alerted the public to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl pills. DEA laboratory testing in 2022 revealed that six out of ten pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from 2021 when DEA lab testing revealed four out of ten pills tested contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
“It’s a constant battle,” said Forget. “These two Cartels are looking to grow their markets and expand their profit, and at the DEA we’re going to have to keep up the fight to match that.”
