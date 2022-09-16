The man arrested for offenses on and around the W&OD Trail is an undocumented immigrant who has been deported three times, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman told FOX5DC.
The 42-year-old native of Honduras, was found by detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit at a business in the 1000 block of Elden Street in Herndon and took him into custody Sept. 8.
ICE told Lindsay Watts of FOX5 that they lodged detainers with FCPD so they would be notified in the event that the suspect, Juan Rodriguez Alfaro, was released. However, FCPD has a policy to not cooperate with ICE.
After receiving a phone call Sept. 6 from the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force asking for assistance in locating and arresting a subject who was wanted on charges in another state. Herndon detectives determined that the suspect lived in the Fairfax County part of Herndon, not the Town of Herndon. The next day, U.S. Marshals advised Herndon Police Department detectives that the suspect they were looking for may possibly be the suspect who was wanted in the sexual battery and the indecent exposure incidents in Herndon and Fairfax County, according to Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard.
Rodriguez Alfaro had an outstanding warrant for attempted rape and sexual assault for an incident in Suffolk County, N.Y. that happened nearly a year ago. He moved to Fairfax County in approximately January, according to Lt. Ryan Lazisky, assistant commander of the FCPD Violent Crimes Division.
A day later the Herndon PD Communications Center received a call from a victim which provided information and a description of the suspect which was identical to two other incidents in Herndon, said DeBoard. That event had occurred Aug. 14, but had not been reported previously. The victim had recorded the encounter on her phone and provided the recording to the police. Based on the information provided, Herndon Police and FCPD detectives were able to determine that Rodriguez Alfaro was indeed the subject in the W&OD Trail cases.
Subsequently, warrants were obtained to charge Rodriguez Alfaro with some of those incidents, according to DeBoard, who said that there is still significant investigative work to be done in the case. She said that the Herndon PD had received as many as eight reports in their jurisdiction.
FCPD detectives executed a search warrant Sept. 9 at Rodriguez Alfaro’s home in Herndon. They collected evidence which connected him to incidents which happened July 20, Aug. 14 and 18. In those incidents a man was seen naked and ran away. Detectives then charged the suspect with three counts of indecent exposure. Since he was arrested, they obtained additional charges including indecent exposure, peeping, unlawful entry and two counts of obscene sexual display.
In a Sept. 12 press conference, Lazisky said that they are aware of incidents dating back as far as July 15, but there may be more. He said they’re currently looking at a total of 13 cases in Fairfax County, bringing the total to 21 cases. The lieutenant said Rodriguez Alfaro would face charges here while he’s awaiting extradition to New York, and added that he has a lengthy arrest record.
“This is a good success story where we’re collaborating with federal partners as well as our neighboring jurisdictions,” said Lazisky. “We know that we were all out there on the trail, handing out flyers, canvassing, talking to the community. It feels good to be able to say you can feel safe again walking that path.”
Detectives continue to review evidence to confirm Rodriguez Alfaro’s involvement in other cases. Anyone with information can contact the FCPD at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Rodriguez Alfaro is being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
