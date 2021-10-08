Visit Fairfax, the official tourism organization for Fairfax County, Virginia today announced the launch of Fairfax County’s Locally Poured Field Guide, a new mobile-exclusive passport that aims to cross-promote and drive visitation to Fairfax County’s craft breweries and wineries in a fun and rewarding way, offering users discounts, deals, and prizes for checking in.
Building on the success of the existing Locally Poured brand for Fairfax County Breweries, this new digital-only Field Guide welcomes Fairfax County’s two vineyard wineries and one urban winery to the fold, in addition to the now 12 craft breweries located within the county’s jurisdiction.
Available to any beer and wine lover, whether a resident or a visitor, Fairfax County’s Locally Poured Field Guide is a free digital passport that is instantly delivered via text and email to a user’s phone and offers a variety of redeemable discounts and deals at participating locations upon check-in. The pass can simply be saved to a user’s home screen for easy one-tap access and without the need to download any apps.
“We have seen continued growth in Fairfax County’s craft beverage scene over the last several years and have been working closely with our local brewers and winemakers to support their businesses through tourism,” said Barry Biggar, President & CEO of Visit Fairfax. “The new Locally Poured Field Guide is an exceptional way to showcase the amazing beer and wine our talented partners craft each and every day, all while giving visitors and residents an incentive to find and enjoy places they may not have previously known about.”
To develop this free program, Visit Fairfax partnered with a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango, whose technology is designed to support experiences created by destinations and market them to visitors and locals.
Using this technology, Visit Fairfax and Bandwango collaborated with Fairfax County’s local breweries and wineries to curate exclusive discounts and rewards for Field Guide users, including offers like 50 percent off beer flights and free stickers or pint glasses.
Once a user has signed up for the pass, they must simply show their phone at the brewery taproom or winery tasting room to check-in and redeem the discounts and offers. When a user checks-in at seven of the 15 participating locations, they are eligible to redeem additional prizes and merchandise discounts.
To sign up for Fairfax County’s Locally Poured Field Guide or to learn more about the participating wineries and breweries, please visit www.FXVA.com/beer.
