Cooling real estate market trends continued into December 2022, according to reports from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) and Virginia Realtors.
Sales declined further in December, falling to just above 2014 levels. Sales in December 2022 fell 44.8 percent compared to December 2021. Overall, median prices were up nearly 5 percent for 2022; although prices flattened in December from the year prior and homes took a little longer to sell, according to NVAR.
“Sellers should expect their homes to stay on the market a bit longer than years past, but prices should remain stable. Buyers understand the value of homes that are in exceptional condition. In many ways, this resembles pre-pandemic 2019—which signals a return to a more normal market,” explained Heather Embrey, NVAR board president, and realtor. “The increase in active listings is also a positive sign for buyers as more housing inventory provides opportunities to possibly negotiate and find the right home.”
The median sold price for a home also decreased slightly from November 2022, matching December 2021 at a price of $599,000. This was still an increase compared to the December 2019 median sold price of $554,000.
“I think prices will decline slightly, in my opinion. Prices have already declined, I think you’ll see further decline, but it’ll be slight,” said Gary Bare, an area realtor.
December capped off a year of cooling markets in Virginia, with about 123,000 homes sold statewide in 2022 – 20 percent fewer than 2021. 7,492 homes were sold statewide, a sharp drop of nearly 38 percent from the same time last year. Virginia Realtors’ December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report suggests the rapid rise of interest rates over much of 2022 played a significant role in the slowdown.
From an annual perspective, statewide sales activity is back to pre-pandemic totals, approaching market levels seen in 2018.
“Sales activity in the commonwealth’s housing market has been cooling for 13 consecutive months now. This is largely due to mortgage rates doubling over the past year, causing many to delay their home search,” says Virginia Realtors chief economist Ryan Price. “We’ve been seeing fewer new sales contracts each month. Homes are taking longer to sell, and sellers, on average, are not getting their asking price.”
These shifts, paired with increases in inventory, could come as welcome news to potential buyers.
“We are still seeing fewer new listings coming on the market; however, Virginia’s inventories of available homes are, in fact, growing,” says Katrina M. Smith, Virginia Realtors 2023 president. “The fact that homes are taking longer to sell is allowing the overall supply of active listings to build. Buyers may begin to see more options, not to mention less competition.”
In Virginia, there were 16,115 active listings on the market at the end of December. This is a supply jump of nearly 20 percent over the same time last year.
With sales down compared to December 2021, prices above pre-pandemic levels, and mortgage rates starting to go down according to financial institutions, it will remain to be seen if the 2023 housing market follows or breaks the trends of 2022.
