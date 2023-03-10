Virginia’s General Assembly adjourned their session on Feb. 25. The House of Delegates and Senate made motions regarding several key bills that will affect the lives of Virginians.
“Once again, the oldest continually operating legislative body in the western hemisphere has concluded their regular legislative session,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “For the second year, my office has successfully advocated for important legislation that will improve the lives of Virginians…I look forward to seeing these bills signed into law by Governor Youngkin.”
A House subcommittee decided to kill a bill to create a prescription drug affordability board. SB 957 was introduced and passed in the Senate with bipartisan support by a 26-13 vote. However, SB 957 was killed by a subcommittee of the House Committee on Commerce and Energy. SB 957 was initially introduced by Senator Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax), who plans to reintroduce the bill in 2024.
“I am disappointed to see the bill defeated. We need this law,” said Petersen. “Skyrocketing prescription drug costs affect everybody: our seniors, our families, our children. We now have the means to bring this under control by using federally negotiated upper price limits which can put reasonable caps on drug prices for both Medicaid and private customers. We will be back next year, and we’ll get this done.”
Delegate Karrie Delaney (D-Chantilly) also pledged her support for the bill.
“Virginians sent us to Richmond to fight for their interests, not for corporate bottom lines,” said Delaney. “People are paying too much to stay alive and healthy, and this isn’t a problem that is just going to go away. We need real solutions, and we need them now. I will never stop fighting for lower prescription drug prices and I will re-introduce this legislation next year.”
The General Assembly also agreed on an intermediate budget bill before adjourning, with legislators indicating that work remained to finalize the bill before putting the two-year plan into effect. Without an agreement reached on key aspects of proposed amendments to the state’s budget – including $1 billion in tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin – the legislature agreed to pass what House Appropriations Committee Chair Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) described as a “stopgap” budget with just a few items. In its current form, the bill is four pages long, and details only a few items, including error corrections and adjustments to technicalities.
The House of Delegates earned praise from the governor for passing SB 1213, a bill that creates universal license recognition for 85 occupations licensed by the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). SB 1213 will remove barriers preventing skilled workers from bringing their experience to Virginia by allowing licenses from other states to be recognized and accepted by the Commonwealth.
“This is a major victory for the Commonwealth as we continue growing Virginia’s workforce,” said Youngkin. “It provides Virginia an advantage in competing with other states for workers and business investment…Universal license recognition will assist in resolving worker shortages while at the same time benefiting consumers through reduced costs of goods and services.”
The universal license recognition legislation will apply to all individual licenses regulated by DPOR except for architects, professional engineers, land surveyors, and landscape architects.
“We are focused and committed to building Virginia’s workforce,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “If an individual was trained, passed an exam, and licensed in another state and has successfully worked in their field for three years without a complaint, they can get licensed in Virginia without having to complete additional training or testing to prove they can do a job they’ve already shown they can safely do. Over 4,000 skilled workers from other states will benefit from this legislation which is critical to filling in-demand jobs in our Commonwealth.”
The Senate also passed HB 1948, a bill changing requirements for absentee voter ballots. Beginning July 1, absentee ballots will no longer require the verification of a witness. Instead, voters will be required to provide the last four digits of their social security number along with their date of birth and signature.
During the pandemic, the League of Women Voters of Virginia (LWV-VA) partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia (ACLU-VA) to bring legal action to waive the witness requirement for absentee ballots. While voters had relief during the state of emergency, the requirement was reinstated once the declaration expired.
“We appreciate the bipartisan support of lawmakers who worked to permanently remove this barrier so that voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot can do so without extra hurdles,” said LWV-VA President Deb Wake. “We especially appreciate Delegate [Rob] Bloxom’s attention to this issue.”
The Virginia Senate has yet to announce a date to reconvene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.