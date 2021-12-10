The Virginia Employment Commission unveiled a new system for filing unemployment claims November 18, overhauling outdated 35-year-old infrastructure that heavily relied on paper files and manual labor in favor of digital tools.
The new system, which has been more than a decade in the making due to being eight years behind schedule, comes on the heels of a scathing November 8 report that identified numerous shortcomings in the existing unemployment system. After layoffs skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic, nearly 2 million separate unemployment filings were made with the VEC. The system then became overwhelmed and failed to adjust to the crisis, causing a months-long queue that eventually resulted in $14.5 billion worth of claims.
The report was issued by the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts nonpartisan policy analysis as part of legislative oversight. The JLARC’s report identified staff shortages, insufficient funding, and antiquated technology as key issues existing prior to the pandemic, which combined to contribute to a hefty backlog despite nearly 200,000 overtime hours logged by VEC employees in 2020.
The JLARC issued 40 recommendations to improve operations of the VEC going forward. They include increased staffing, organizational restructuring, and the implementation of an unemployment resiliency plan that could weather future unforeseen circumstances that place high burdens on the VEC. The JLARC also called for the creation of a legislative subcommittee to strengthen oversight.
The new system was rolled out amid ongoing litigation concerning the VEC’s dysfunction. In April, five women filed a federal class action lawsuit against the VEC, arguing that its backlog violated a state law that requires timely adjudication of claims. The plaintiffs requested a court to intervene and compel the VEC to address ongoing issues. A settlement was then approved in May that set a deadline for the progress of adjudicating claims, and parties to the lawsuit have been tracking VEC’s progress since.
To monitor the VEC’s improvement efforts currently underway, a federal court overseeing the lawsuit has since requested ongoing status updates, the most recent of which came November 30. The VEC had previously set a goal of adjudicating 95 percent of claims made as of October 15, but according to the November 30 status report, only 82.3 percent of claims had been adjudicated. The VEC reasoned that the rollout of the new system temporarily delayed its efforts to address pending claims, and no timeframe for when they would be resolved was provided.
“It is hard to come up with a definite timeline,” wrote VEC Spokesperson Joyce Fogg. “Each case takes a different amount of time to process and clear.”
Fogg added that most outstanding claims involve cases where workers were fired or quit and are in the process of an appeal, rather than being laid off. “The large percentage of these that are not resolved are those claimants who have either quit or been fired; not those who are awaiting payments,” Fogg wrote in a response to questions. “If your employer reports that you quit your job or were fired, you have the right to appeal and it goes through the adjudication process. Those have not been approved for any unemployment payment.”
Citing ongoing litigation and status updates provided to the court, Fogg declined to comment directly on the lawsuit.
Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case, wrote that a new system is a welcome improvement, but it is not enough to address the issues plaguing the VEC. “It is important to keep in mind that the JLARC report identified a very wide range of serious challenges the VEC needs to address,” Levy-Lavelle wrote. “At best, even a well-functioning new computer system could address only a fraction of these challenges.”
He also wrote that plaintiffs are still expecting greater progress from the VEC. “Many Virginians have been waiting too long for answers and for benefits,” he wrote. “We understand from the VEC that the switchover to the new computer system did delay progress. We expect that the 95 percent goal will be met soon; Virginians are counting on it.”
After waiting long periods for their claims to be adjudicated, many Virginians were also likely awarded incorrect amounts. The JLARC report identifies more than $1 billion in erroneous disbursements from 2020 through June 2021, many of which are estimated to be overpayments. Some of these costs could be covered by the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, but federal law also requires the VEC to diligently collect overpayments.
“The VEC distributed billions of dollars to jobless Virginians during the pandemic,” Levy-Lavelle wrote. “Although most of those benefits are not in question, a fraction of them does represent overpayments.” He added that the plaintiffs hope that the Commonwealth appropriately balances recoupment of overpayments with “recognition that many low-income Virginians will not have the means to repay benefits (even if deemed overpayments) that helped them survive the worst economic crisis in nearly a century.”
