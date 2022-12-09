In Northern Virginia snow brings joy to some, and terror to others, but for Ellen Kamilakis assistant district administrator for communications for Northern Virginia District, at the Virginia Department of Transportation, snow is her job.
The Northern Virginia District of VDOT headquartered in Fairfax covers four counties, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William. That is a lot of area, with wide fluctuations in weather.
According to Kamilakis VDOT can count on between 12 and 15 weather mobilizations during the winter. A mobilization can mean many things. It could be a large snow, or blizzard that affects all four counties, or it could be an isolated snow, or ice event in the hills of western Loudoun County.
“VDOT is unique because everyone in our district works during snow events,” said Kamilakis. “A project engineer in good weather may be a snow monitor, administrative support, or on our automatic vehicle locator team during snow events. As the storm develops and changes, we have enough flexibility to move resources around the counties or the district as a whole. For us, snow is king and we dedicate every available resource to snow clearing operations.”
Kamilakis said the team goes into every season believing there will be a blizzard. Since they need to remain agile during the winter months, the team prepares year round. During non-snow months vehicles are repaired, and regular maintenance happens. Plus their budget is set up so any unused funds are used to keep roads in good condition. During the off-months that means paving, and fixing potholes.
Another recent addition at VDOT’s disposal, is the newly finished salt dome in Chantilly, which has just been filled for the first time. It is the 25th dome, or shed in the district. It is one of two 12 thousand ton salt domes. There is another 33 thousand ton mega dome that is used for the area highways. Most of the smaller sheds hold 35 hundred tons of salt.
The larger domes are centrally located, so should a smaller shed run out of salt, or have technical problems during a storm, one large dome will be fairly close.
Actual prep for a storm starts days in advance. As weather reports tighten up VDOT adjusts their battle plans. Will they need to lay down brine in advance? When should trucks head out to be ready for the storm? These and other questions need to be answered.
Kamilakis shared a few tricks of the trade. Brine will melt snow for the first hour or so as long as an event does not start as rain. If you see plow blades on the pavement there are at least two inches of snow already on the ground.
“Driving a plow truck takes a lot of concentration,” said Kamilakis. “Working in 12-hour shifts, the work is very difficult and can be isolating. Our drivers love getting positive feedback from the public. We have stories of residents bringing snacks to drivers or even simply cheering them on as they pass. It can really warm the heart on a cold day.”
Kamilakis added that at times she will write a message in the snow for the drivers to see as they enter or exit a headquarters to keep their spirits up.
“Each emergency incident has to be treated as its own unique entity,” explained Kamilakis. Once a storm has passed, VDOT quickly assesses what they will need for the next one. Salt sheds, and domes need to be refilled quickly. There is always a next event, and they can’t afford to let resources and salt supplies stay below 70 or 80 percent for too long.
Drivers can help VDOT too.
“The most important thing drivers can do to help us during snow events is to stay off the roads or plan travel around the height of the storm when we ask,” Kamilakis said. “It is for the safety of drivers and allows plows the room needed to work.We also remind drivers to slow down. People drive too fast as it is, and when you add precipitation to the mix, it can only get worse.”
