In mid-December, Virginia Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction Elizabeth Schultz dispatched a stern letter to the Fairfax County school board, reprimanding the board for failing to “promptly” create a regional governing board, as pledged two years earlier, to oversee operations at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST).
In the Dec. 16 letter, obtained by the Fairfax County Times, Schultz noted a regional board, with representatives from the school districts that feed into the high school for academically advanced learners, is the model for 18 other Academic-Year Governor’s Schools established in Virginia to support higher-level academics.
But, in an act of defiance, Fairfax County School Board (FCSB) Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer, responded with a cheeky letter, thumbing her nose at the administration of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asserting TJHSST is “governed” by the Fairfax County School Board.
In the Jan. 13 letter, obtained by the Fairfax County Times, Heizer who leads a school board whose 12 members have all been endorsed by the Democratic Party, contradicted a vote by the board two years earlier on Oct. 8, 2020, to create a “regional board.”
She wrote: “TJHSST is ‘governed’ by the FCSB, and we are aware of no provision of Virginia law that requires TJHSST be ‘governed’ or ‘advised’ by a ‘regional’ board. Nor does your letter cite any.” The school district refused to respond to a request for comment. The Virginia Department of Education declined to comment.
“It is significant to note that, of the 19 Academic-Year Governor’s Schools in the Commonwealth, only TJHSST remains without a Regional Advisory Governing Board,” explained Schultz, a former Fairfax County School Board member. Schultz outlined how the school’s last full-site evaluation, conducted in April 2017, noted the failure, with the review concluding, “TJHSST has neither a regional advisory nor governing board. Both would enhance cooperation among the participating divisions and allow for greater flexibility in policies and procedures, currently directed exclusively by the Fairfax County School Board.”
The evaluation, according to a copy of the report, had concluded “Does Not Meet Standard,” on the issue of a regional board.
In her recent letter of defiance, Heizer wrote that the timeline “anticipated in October 2020” was “pushed back by unforeseen events and the press of other needs.” She continued, “Nonetheless, our new Superintendent is undertaking to study this matter and we expect to receive her recommendation in the coming weeks.”
In a recent meeting with parents at TJHSST, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid offered no details about her plan.
At a time when the Fairfax County school system is under fire for withholding National Merit awards from students at TJHSST and failing to uplift student achievements, the letter from Schultz is a clear signal from Youngkin administration officials that they will not accept business as usual in the Fairfax County school system’s operations over TJHSST. Indeed, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has opened two investigations into the school, one into the withholding of National Merit awards and the second into the school’s new admissions process, which a federal judge ruled is “patently unconstitutional” and anti-Asian.
In their 2017 evaluation, state education officials offered a terse recommendation that spoke to the need to support the school’s advanced learners, noting “TJHSST is a school for gifted students, and policies applied to the school must universally honor the different needs of these learners, their teachers, and school administration. A regional board could formulate and recommend policies and procedures to FCPS that specifically address these unique needs.”
In her letter, Heizer took a combative tone, parsing words from Schultz’s letter and arguing against the term of a “Regional Advisory Governing Board,” as “contradictory and inconsistent terms.”
But two years earlier, the school board knew exactly what a “regional board” meant.
In October 2020, Fairfax County school board members voted to create a “regional board.” In a recorded school board work session on Oct. 6, 2020, over the issue of TJ admissions, for example, board member Karen Corbett Sanders told her fellow board members (3:02:11) she would “advocate” for “setting a timeframe of December” of that year for the creation of a “regional board for TJ,” according to a transcript, noting she had “put forth something” on establishing a “regional board for TJ, similar to the regional boards for every other Governor’s School.”
Indeed, two days later, on Oct. 8, 2020, the chair of the Prince William County School Board, Babur Lateef, a Democrat, sent a letter to the Fairfax County school board saying TJHSST should “be governed by a regional board with all participating jurisdictions having a seat on such a board.” Officials from Loudoun County Public Schools sent Fairfax County Public Schools officials a similar letter.
That day, on Oct. 8, 2020, according to the official board minutes and a transcript of the meeting, Sanders introduced a motion (3:50:12) that board member Stella Pekarsky seconded, to “direct the Superintendent to develop a plan for establishing policies and procedures for instituting a regional governing board for TJ High School for Science and Technology.”
The board minutes noted, “The governing board shall be comprised of a proportionate representation of the school boards which send students to the school. The regional board shall be responsible for ensuring current Virginia Board of Education Regulations relative to jointly operated schools and programs are adhered to. The Superintendent’s plan shall be referred to the Governance Committee no later than March 2021.”
“This motion is really a good governance motion,” Sanders said. “It brings to the board an approach that is used throughout the state of Virginia in its Governor’s schools. And the purpose of this motion is for us to begin the process of instituting a regional board similar to those implemented elsewhere in the state for Governor’s Schools.”
That never happened.
The minutes continued, “The Governance Committee will review the Superintendent’s proposed plan and bring its recommendation to the Fairfax County School Board for final approval prior to implementation.” That hasn’t happened.
The school board “discussed the need to align TJHSST’s governance with recommended best practices of using a regional governing board like other Virginia Governor’s schools.”
In October 2020, Pekarsky called the motion a “positive step forward.”
More than two years later, critics say, the school board’s 12 members have refused to take that step forward.
