It was a homecoming unlike any the Vale Schoolhouse had seen on March 16, where alumnus Stan Proffitt, a longtime resident of the area, toured the grounds that provided him some of his earliest education.
It’s been many years since alumni had been back to the school, whose doors shut to students a decade before World War II. That makes Proffitt, who is 103 years old, likely its last surviving pupil.
Vale Schoolhouse was built in 1884. Its pristine condition makes it the most well-kept two-room building of its kind in Fairfax County, which was recognized in the National Register of Historic Places in 2011.
As the community expanded, the schoolhouse added the second, smaller room in 1912. The county school board then moved to close smaller schools and consolidate students in larger ones, causing the schoolhouse’s classes to conclude in 1931.
The building was left abandoned for four years until a group of local women moved to convert the school into a new meeting space. In 1938, the organization of women purchased the property and opened it back up for the community.
Since then, the building and its grounds have served as a bustling social hub, hosting a range of events like annual fairs and community activities. The events are run by the all-women Vale Club, which has operated continuously since the building reopened. The grounds are owned by the group’s nonprofit arm Friends of Vale Schoolhouse.
Among the leadership of the club was Proffitt’s mother, Clyde, whose name is inscribed on a list of past presidents that hangs in the main room. She served from 1947 to 1949.
With his extended family gathered round and a rapturous audience of members of the Vale Club, Proffitt recounted his days growing up in Fairfax County, swathes of which were defined by rolling fields amidst thick woods, multi-acre farms, and dirt roads.
“How long do we have?” Proffitt asked. “There’s electricity in the building now,” Darlene Williamson, a historian for the organization responded. “We can stay as long as we want.”
The schoolhouse, which consists of two rooms, was divided by grade levels and headed by one teacher each, Proffitt explained. A small room adjacent to the main space housed first and second grade, and the larger room held classes for third through seventh, which Proffitt said was about 50 kids.
Back then, he’d have to trek more than two miles from his family’s farm or ride a horse to get to class. The farm provided most of what the family needed, and he would travel to the store for a select few items. “If we went to the store, it would be for flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper, and sugar. That would be it unless you went for cow, chicken, or horse feed,” Proffitt recalled.
His mother ordered most other goods from the Sears and Roebuck catalog, which served the dual purpose of toiletry in the school’s outhouses.
The school’s classes were co-ed, and his favorite subject was math. “Some of the desks were wide enough for two to sit at,” Proffitt said, “and boys would never sit beside a girl.”
Today, the building is nestled atop a small hill at the juncture of Fox Mill Road and Vale Road in Oakton, just across the street from the Vale United Methodist Church.
Attached to the church is a graveyard, where Proffitt recognized some familiar names.
“I walked by the graveyard, and I knew just about everyone there,” Proffitt laughed.
His visit helped fill in some gaps in the historic record. For example, whereas historians previously believed a wood furnace that helped heat the building was located along a back wall, Proffitt revealed it was actually in the center of the room, where students and teachers would shovel in wood to keep the fire going.
After leaving Vale Schoolhouse, Proffitt attended classes at the only high school in Fairfax County nearby, and as the Second World War unfolded, Proffitt sought to join the Army. Cataracts kept him out.
So, Proffitt moved to Detroit and was hired by the Hudson Motor Car Company. Soon after, he was building planes to support the war effort. He moved back to Fairfax in 1949, then moved to Kansas for about a decade. He then retired and moved back to the same house in Fairfax.
In his many years of life, Proffitt has witnessed a great number of changes to his home and being back brought a flood of memories. “There are so many memories, it’s hard to explain it,” he said.
“I remember going down Stuart Mill Road on a wagon, with a load of vegetables.” Along with some chickens slaughtered at the farm, he’d make deliveries to lawyers and other customers in Fairfax. “That was an all-day trip.”
“I can remember going to the Waple House,” he recounted, the home of his fellow classmate George Waple. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Waples Mill Road was later named after his family. “An automobile couldn’t get over that road, but a wagon could,” Proffitt said, as cars whizzed by.
“Everything then was done by hand,” he added. “We didn’t have electricity or running water in our house until I left home.”
His visit was just one part of a wide-ranging tour of Virginia, where his descendants, including three triplet great-grandchildren from Florida and their parents, visited sites like Jamestown and Monticello.
When asked what he hoped they learned from the visit, he responded, “things are changing so fast. It’s unbelievable.”
Shortly thereafter, Proffitt walked back to the family’s car, where the journey would continue. They were going out to lunch before hitting a few other stops.
At the trip’s end, Proffitt planned to return to his residence in Manassas.
It’s not far from his relatives nearby, who can visit him easily at his home, where he lives alone.
