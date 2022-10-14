Hybla Valley Community Center is set to provide a sustainable location for Franconia District’s most recent workforce outreach program, the Workforce Innovation Skills Hub (W.I.S.H.), and will function as a center of workforce development in the region.
Founded through the support of private investors, including Amazon and Virginia Tech, as well as support from state and federal funding to help renovate the recently constructed center, the program is geared towards providing residents the capability to achieve a comfortable income and reduce the impact of generational poverty.
In tandem with the new program, the facility also houses many career development outlets, such as a multipurpose room, meeting room space, technology center, and podcasting/music studio. The location also features a fitness room, an indoor/outdoor lounge space, and a community garden. The center will be available to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Those who attended the opening received information about skilled trade work available in the area, as well as free job training and classes which will be offered by the non-profit training group, Melwood.
The center will be principally operated by Melwood, an employment service non-profit with over 60 years of experience in our region. Melwood will be supported by a local technology and problem-solving company, Building Momentum, which specializes in technology and skills-based training. Melwood and Building Momentum were awarded the operation contract for the W.I.S.H. after participating in a rigorous selection process facilitated by Fairfax County’s Office of Procurement.
Some of the classes provided by Melwood will include welding, 3-D printing, laser cutting, drone work, robotics, and electronics, according to Allen Brooks, chief creative officer for the creative consulting group Building Momentum.
As helping residents in need is a top priority for representatives in the region, Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D) introduced this initiative in 2020 and feels the program is a step in the right direction toward reducing income inequality. In addition, residents who participate will benefit from the various career opportunities offered through federal contracts which are available near the Route 1 corridor.
“The data is clear, residents who live along the Richmond Highway corridor, Springfield, and other communities in southeast Fairfax, have been increasingly left behind. As other parts of our county continue to grow and develop, especially in terms of employment opportunities, communities on Richmond Highway and the surrounding area have been largely limited to retail and service-based sectors,” said Lusk. “Residents will have the opportunity to transition from low-paying jobs into high-paying careers that will move their families into the middle class.”
Amazon has also been working with Lusk to build a 242,000-square-foot data center, bringing more contracting jobs to the area. The location, approved by Fairfax County in February, will be located at 7961 Loisdale Road in Springfield.
This collaboration with Amazon provides W.I.S.H. the ability to provide residents in need additional opportunities for employment through direct access to jobs that will become available at the data center.
County officials also stressed that the program will allow individuals convicted of crimes to participate in the program, rather than sentencing them to time in prison.
“This center represents opportunity for people,” expressed Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano. “That’s why part of this program is going to act as an opportunity for young people from this community who may have made a mistake [by] diverting them to a job instead of diverting them to a jail cell and a lifetime of diminished opportunity.”
