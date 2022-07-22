The Dulles Toll Road will experience a price hike next year to begin repaying a long-term investment to produce the Metro Silver Line, as well as to continue the road’s ongoing maintenance costs.
Currently, two-axle drivers pay between $3.25 to $4.75 when utilizing the road. Under the new plan starting January 1, 2023, two-axle drivers will begin to pay between $4 and $6.
Price increases of varying degrees are also present for those who currently pay more to use the road, such as vehicles with more than two axles. For three-axle vehicles, the price range increases from between $6.50 and $9.50 to between $8 and $12. More information on axle-specific changes can be found online at https://bit.ly/3yK1u80.
These changes come as a result of ongoing financing of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) recently operational Silver Line extension.
According to MWAA spokesperson Robert Yingling, the rate of toll hikes was reduced from what it was originally planned to be to cover the cost of the extension but still utilizes the plan set forth in 2009.
“The toll rate schedule was reduced in terms of how much it would increase over time. That was due to receiving a TIFIA [Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act] loan and other refinancing that saved long-term debt service costs,” said Yingling.
In a virtual meeting on July 11, as well as during an in-person meeting on July 18, MWAA representatives provided local residents the opportunity to provide comments.
During these meetings, other changes discussed included the restoration of road signs to reflect price changes and Virginia code, the creation of financial incentives for drivers to carpool, as well as the introduction of the Pay-By-Plate option, which aims to modernize the road’s approach to tolling drivers without an EZ-Pass.
According to Yingling, this change will transition away from treating these drivers as guilty of a violation and modernize their approach since the changes of the pandemic.
“When the toll booth is unstaffed, which is the case at all of them since 2020, if they don’t use EZ-Pass, then exact change is required,” Yingling explained. “We are considering Pay-By-Plate as a smoother way to handle those types of payments.”
It is important to know that while the Pay-By-Plate option will not exceed double the cost of the original toll, there is an expected $1.60 cost attached to processing this payment method.
The MWAA’s main goal is to transition drivers toward an all-electronic toll system through the use of EZ-Pass and the Pay-By-Plate option. Drivers also have the option to utilize various mobile apps to pay their tolls including EZ Tolls VA, GoToll, Slora, Uproad, and Peasy Drive.
According to organizers, fully electronic tolling will also help to reduce the number of emissions released from cars in idle while in line for tolling.
MWAA will be available for further public comment until August 10 and can be reached online at https://bit.ly/3Oknqw7.
