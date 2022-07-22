Last weekend the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the successful transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the three digit 988 number. In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to operate through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s (NSPL) (1-800-273-8255) network of more than 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers across the country.
Calling 988 will make assistance more accessible rather than calling the current 1-800 number, which will remain available.
“988 will give Virginians in crisis an easy way to quickly connect to trained support, no matter where you are,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This is a crucial step in transforming our crisis system so that all Virginians have someone to talk to, someone to respond, and don’t have to wonder about how to access help.”
Fairfax County nonprofit PRS CrisisLink has been a Lifeline provider for many years, according to Laura Clark, senior director. More recently they were selected as the Regional Crisis Call Center for four health planning regions in the state, serving as the 988 provider for 85 percent of the Commonwealth’s volume and population, she said.
Since 1963, PRS has been providing mental health services and supports to individuals with mental illness (e.g., schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, major depression) and co-occurring disorders such as substance use disorder.
“PRS CrisisLink has been working in partnership with VDH and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for the past three years to build capacity understanding the growth potential for 988,” said Clark, adding that the convergence of STEP-VA, Marcus Alert and 988 are all occurring at the same time.
“This is the first step in a longer process which will bring greater access and use of mobile crisis resources and diversion from first responders and law enforcement when appropriate and when those resources are available,” she said. “It’s monumental what we are working to achieve both locally and nationally which requires incredible infrastructure to meet the capacity needs of service in which data is not yet known.”
Clark said there is a lot of potential for how the new line will impact communities. “First and foremost this transition will bring greater awareness to a service many people do not know exists,” she said. “As the crisis continuum grows in our region and within our state, our communities will not have to call lots of places to get care. Eventually the continuum will have fully integrated 988 mobile resources and other elements of the crisis system to ensure faster connection to care when needed.”
PRS saw a 99 percent increase in local NSPL volume, a 30 percent increase in local community line volume and slight increase in public safety answering point (PSAP) diversion on July 16 and 17 in comparison with average weekend volume pre-988 launch, according to Clark.
“PRS handled 89 percent of all NSPL calls, which is a 5 percent increase in performance since early July despite the 99 percent increase in NSPL volume,” said Clark. “The NSPL also sent accolades to PRS CrisisLink for being a top-ranking center for performance on Saturday and Sunday, exceeding expectations based on expected capacity for our center.”
988 is more than just an easy-to-remember number—it’s a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. Similar to dialing 911 in emergencies, anyone who needs mental health support can dial 988, whether they are experiencing thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and has been administered by Vibrant Emotional Health since it began in 2005. The Lifeline is a national network of over 200 local, independent crisis centers equipped to help people in mental health related distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis via call, chat, or text. The Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the U.S.
