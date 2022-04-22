Fairfax Police Department warns residents to not leave valuables in vehicles
There has been a steep increase in car-related thefts and thefts from vehicles in Fairfax County this year. Since January, there have been a total of 393 car parts stolen and 864 items stolen from cars in Fairfax County.
Among the items stolen includes airbags, tires, rims, and catalytic converters. Unlocked vehicles with unsecured high-valued items are also targets for criminals.
“We know that this is a crime of opportunity,” said Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) Sgt. Lance Hamilton.
According to Hamilton, these thefts have also been centered around areas with high volumes of cars such as parking lots, apartment complexes, and townhome subdivisions.
Earlier this year, FCPD uploaded a video on Facebook in hopes of warning residents of catalytic converter thefts.
In the video, 2nd Lt. James Curry, FCPD Public Affairs, detailed a recent arrest made by officers in which three men were seen on security cameras “going in between vehicles with a car jack.”
The three men were then pursued by police in a high-speed car chase before they crashed their vehicle and fled on foot. Shortly after, two of the three men were arrested by officers.
Fairfax County is not the only county in Virginia that has experienced an uptick in motor vehicle crimes. Throughout Virginia, from Richmond to Newport News, an increase in car-related thefts prompted Virginia lawmakers to create new legislation surrounding the theft of catalytic converters and other car parts that would make the car inoperable.
“Our numbers for theft of motor vehicle parts have substantially increased over the last couple of years: 135 in 2020, 123 in 2021, and now 416 in 2022,” said Hamilton. “Our Command Staff meets on a weekly basis to address this increase through proactive patrol. These increases are not unique to Fairfax County.”
On April 11, Governor Youngkin signed into law both HB 740 and SB 729, which are identical bills aimed at stopping the theft of catalytic converters.
The bills make theft of a catalytic converter a Class 6 Felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, and requires that scrap metal purchasers keep records on purchases involving catalytic converters for two years.
Prior to these laws being passed by Youngkin, these types of crimes were only class 1 misdemeanors.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the theft of catalytic converters in particular has increased dramatically during the pandemic. In 2018, there were only 1,298 reported cases of catalytic converters being stolen. In 2020, the number jumped to 14,433 claims of theft.
Catalytic converters have become more valuable — and therefore a target for theft — since the start of the pandemic because of the metals that are used to make them.
“Our Major Crimes detectives, in collaboration with the station level Criminal Investigation Division detectives, are always working diligently to solve these crimes,” said Hamilton.
To protect yourself and your car from these types of thefts, FCPD recommends not leaving valuable items in your car overnight, parking in well-lit areas, and locking your car doors when leaving your vehicle.
Proactive community policing by patrol officers in the late evening and early morning has also been found to decrease these types of thefts from cars, according to Hamilton.
For catalytic converters, owners could look into buying after-market devices that are designed to make it harder for the part to be stolen. Painting or etching your VIN number into the converter is another option recommended by FCPD.
“One unlocked car gives criminals access to your personal belongings, your home and they can even steal your car,” said Sgt. Tara Gerhard, of FCPD’s Public Affairs Bureau in a video posted to Facebook on March 5.
Due to this, Gerhard recommended not leaving house keys, car keys, or garage door openers in your car unattended. Additionally, firearms should never be left unattended in your vehicle as well.
“Do your part in preventing crime,” said Gerhard.
If you see any suspicious activity, call the FCPD non-emergency number at 703-691-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.