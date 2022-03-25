Who Mary Walton Livingston was beyond Nixon’s tax scandal
Notorious for her part in denouncing then President Richard Nixon’s 1969 income tax deduction claims amounting to nearly half a million dollars, Mary Walton Livingston’s achievements tell part of the story of what a local legacy the civil rights activist and community leader was.
Livingston was a Fairfax County native, born here in 1914. Her ancestral roots ran deep in the county. Livingston’s father was chairman of the school board and she sought education. With no public high schools in Fairfax at the time, she graduated from National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C. and then Sweet Briar College in 1934.
Livingston was as intellectual as vivacious. It was with her close uncle R. Walton Moore that she went on a flight piloted by Charles Lindbergh–in the era following his record 1927 transatlantic flight. She was also one of a handful of students to participate in Sweet Briar’s first exchange program, studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Livingston returned to Fairfax after college and immediately got involved in the county. She worked with the chamber, joined the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) as an archivist, and became president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club before the age of 25.
It was through the club that she met Schuyler William Livingston. They married in 1939 and built a house together, which she stayed in nearly all her life. While she stayed home with their three children, she was hard at work as a “leader in the community for civil rights,” said her eldest daughter Mary Petersen.
Before the Supreme Court’s declaration for desegregation, Livingston led the first local interracial PTA and helped increase Black students’ accessibility to schools–playing a part in the opening of James Lee Elementary. She was awarded a citation for her efforts by the Fairfax branch NAACP in 1951.
Following resistance to desegregation, Livingston worked on committees to keep public schools open and advocated for those discriminated against. “She was very cordial; she didn’t just go and tell people what to do. She expressed it in the way she treated other people and wanted everyone to have opportunities,” Petersen said.
In a 1961 letter to the mayor, after a baseball program advertised at an integrated school excluded a Black child on the grounds of segregation, Livingston requested that the Recreation Department’s playground programs accommodate all children–expressing the disappointment of the situation for the child and alluding to the importance of equality “on a ‘Big League’ basis,” as she put it.
“She enjoyed people so much, that’s why she wanted everyone to have a chance to go to school, to participate in sports programs, and so on…” Petersen said. “She knew and welcomed everybody.” Her life and work spanned the transformation of Fairfax, but she is remembered for her vitality.
She was committed to tennis, rarely found without a hat, and a dedicated caretaker of her husband until he passed from Alzheimer’s in 1979. More than any awards or certificates, “She had such an influence on our family because of her commitment to her grandchildren and children,” said Petersen. Livingston would take her grandchildren on Fridays–giving them memories for life and their parents some free time.
She spent her career as a senior archivist walking through 70,000 cubic feet of history and built as much in the community. Even after passing from Alzheimer’s at 92, her impact continued with memorial contributions to her founded Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill or the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria.
Livingston’s legacy lives on through her three children–Peterson, Elizabeth Useem, and William Livingston–as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
