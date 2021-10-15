The Board of Directors of The League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense, a.k.a “The League,” met with and endorsed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at an event held in Oakton October 5. The endorsement of Youngkin kicks off The League’s political efforts in Virginia. The organization also endorses attorney general candidate Jason Miyares and lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears.
The League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense is a composite of what America is fighting for under the current administration. They represent sportsmen, hunters, law enforcement, and others who in the past have been the mainstay of our society. The League stands for the defense of our constitutional rights, our inalienable rights protected by the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and the eight other amendments in our Bill of Rights. Freedom of speech, religion, the press, assembly and petition the government are all indisputable rights as outlined in the First Amendment of the Constitution.
“We believe that the Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares team will be the start of a new era of government not only in Virginia but that their spirited campaign will carry the message of freedom throughout the nation,” said The League President James Fotis. “We were impressed with Youngkin’s succinct speech during his event about advocating for his first five priorities starting on day one in office. His clearcut campaign should be a guide for future politics both in Virginia and across the nation.”
Youngkin said that to change the path that the Democrats have led Virginians down, every Virginian needs to get out and vote for the Youngkin Team and other Republican candidates on election day. The League fully endorses Youngkin’s plan to end the defund police movement, codify qualified immunity, and again make Virginia the state of which our founding fathers were once proud.
The League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense (“The League”) is a registered nonprofit political organization and Hybrid PAC organization organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions to The League are not tax deductible.
