At midnight, on October 31, 1916, people across the state of Virginia took their last legal drink for almost 17 years. Virginia was an early adopter of banning alcohol. Prohibition would not become the law of the land until 1920, a few months after the 18th Amendment, or Volstead Act, was ratified.
Reston Museum currently has a small exhibition that looks at Prohibition in Virginia, “Teetotalers and Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia,” is a project of the Library of Virginia. This traveling exhibition is supported in part by Virginia ABC, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, and the Virginia Distillers Association.
Alex Campbell, the museum’s executive director, explained a bit about the exhibition, and how it dovetails into the museum’s collection. Reston Museum tells the story of Robert Simon, and his 1960s vision to create a planned community for people from all walks of life. Reston is named for Simon. It was developed by combining Simon’s initials, R. E. S., with the suffix “ton.”
“Simon actually purchased the property from the Bowmans,” said Campbell. “They owned all this land before. They had a distillery here in Reston, that’s actually how Sunset Hills gets its name. Their farm was called Sunset Hills. That name has been retained in that street name. The distillery stayed here until the ‘80s. Then they moved out of Reston. They’re down in Fredericksburg. If you ever go down there the distillery is still operating, it’s just in a different location.”
The Bowmans purchased their land in 1927. Originally it was used for other purposes. They farmed, and had dairy cows. In 1934, after Prohibition ended they built the distillery. Since the Bowmans are integral to the story of Reston, the museum owns photographs, and memorabilia from their time in the area. They have curated a small display with these pieces.
The exhibition should give visitors a deeper understanding of how difficult it was to police morality. Prohibition created a system that took new resources to enforce, and created new criminals. Many tried hard to evade the system. It also added a lot of red tape. In one instance a rabbi was arrested because he didn’t have the correct paperwork for the amount of sacramental wine he purchased for Passover.
Even after the Volstead Act was repealed, Virginia still kept a tight watch on alcohol sales. This is when the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority was formed. Legislators still had their hands full. They didn’t want saloons to return to cities, but they also wanted to squash bootlegging.
After Prohibition was repealed, bootleggers continued to flourish. It was during this time that America’s moonshine swilling hillbilly clichés were born. In truth, bootleggers worked hard to outrun Prohibition agents. For example, Wendell Scott went from bootlegging to becoming the first black NASCAR driver. He wasn’t the only NASCAR driver who started out running alcohol and evading the law.
Virginia’s alcohol laws are probably too complex to master after a visit to a museum, but visitors should leave with a greater appreciation for our current laws.
