As summer begins, people flock to local parks bringing, or renting, boats to go out on the lakes. They fish, look for wildlife, or just enjoy the peace and quiet of their time on the water.
“It’s awesome,” said Ana Trujillo, who was canoeing at Burke Lake with her sister, Nathaly Stansbury, for Stansbury’s birthday. “You have this for free, you don’t have to pay anything. It’s very healthy, it’s very quiet. I love it.”
There are four main parks available for boating in Fairfax County : Lake Fairfax Park, Lake Accotink Park, Burke Lake Park, and Riverbend Park, which are free for county residents to enter. People coming to these parks can bring their own boats, for a $5 docking fee, or rent ones from the park authority.
Burke Lake, Lake Fairfax, Lake Accotink, and Riverbend Park all have kayaks available for rent, though at Burke Lake they are for fishing only. Lake Fairfax and Lake Accotink have pedal boats, and Burke Lake has rowboats. All of these parks, except Lake Fairfax, have canoes.
“It’s very accessible,” said Stansbury. “We are local, so we don’t have to pay anything; we were able to find parking alright, and just walk in and do it.”
The Fairfax County Park Authority also runs a variety of programs designed to get people out on the water, including classes in introductory kayaking and nature kayaking led by naturalists, which costs $43 and will next be held June 10 and 11. The nature kayaking trips allow people to stay in the park beyond when it usually closes at sunset, a unique opportunity to see wildlife, which tends to be more active in the early morning or later evening.
“When you get out on one of these evening tours you have a greater chance of actually seeing some wildlife along the shorelines,” said Christopher Goldbecker, section supervisor of the Managed Parks for the FCPA. “But also, I think it’s a new perspective, and I think it heightens the awareness of how important stewardship is to protect, preserve, and facilitate these outdoor experiences.”
Beyond classes and programs run by the FCPA, people can still go out on the lakes for fishing, bird-watching, exercise, or fun. Boating can be a great way to relax and experience the natural beauty of parks and their wildlife from a different angle. Beyond the four main parks, there are some smaller parks, like Lake Mercer, Brookfield Pond, and Huntsman Lake, where there are no public launch ramps, but boaters may carry their own canoe or kayak to the water. In all cases, life jackets are mandatory at all times.
“We just purchased our kayak,” said David Lieu, who was trying it out for the first time at the park. “We have a little dog and we want to take him with us, but it’s really hard to find a kayak right now.”
A supply chain shortage of kayaks, that began during the pandemic, has made it hard for some people to get out on the water. However, “with a lot of research,” Lieu managed to get out on the lake, and said that the benefits of being able to kayak are “to be outside for sure. It’s just to be able to be out, away from the house.”
“It’s like a different world. You might have walked around that lake a hundred times, but until you get on a boat and you’re out sitting in the middle of that lake, looking at the shoreline, you don’t really get that experience,” said Goldbecker. “It really changes your perspective.”
