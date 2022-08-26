Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith has set another community forum to hear from constituents on the renaming of the district. The virtual forum will take place Sept. 1.
The 7 p.m. forum will include a presentation from county staff and attendees will be able to share their thoughts.
“In March of this year the Redistricting Advisory Committee recommended in their final report that the Sully District name be changed,” said Smith. “Individuals have had the opportunity to comment on this recommendation since then. On June 2 of this year, I held a community meeting where Fairfax County staff provided a presentation on the Sully Historic Site and the naming of the Sully Magisterial District. Attendees had an opportunity to comment at the meeting and individuals have had the opportunity to submit comments to my office since then. Also, information regarding the Sully Magisterial naming discussion is posted on my web page, and I’ve solicited comments via that web page as well.”
The Sully District Council of Citizens Associations does not believe the primary reasons cited in the committee’s report justify the name change, according to President Jeffrey Parnes. The group only agreed with Criteria #4 which was applicable in that the district was named after Sully Plantation, and that the workers at the location were enslaved, but we do not believe Criteria #1 or #3 can be applied to the Sully District, he said. According to Parnes, there were three people who attended the June 2 meeting.
“Sully was not a factor in the Civil War, and it and many other locations in Fairfax were places where enslaved people were forced to toil, as was Mt. Vernon, Hunter’s Mill, the Dranesville Tavern, etc.,” said Parnes. “To arbitrarily select one location, and ignore others tells us in Sully that the ‘One Fairfax’ concept is being selectively enforced. He said that given the fact that Lord Fairfax Community College changed its name, shouldn’t Fairfax change its name as well?”
County officials posted about the upcoming forum on Nextdoor.com Aug. 10 and it opened a rather large discussion, according to Parnes. He said not many comments, if any support the name change but rather those commenting thought it a waste of time and money.
Lewis Grimm, a Sully District resident, said in a February email that he also opposes the name change and recommended a ballot referendum to reach citizens across all of the election precincts in the Sully District.
“I do not believe that a change of this nature should be left just to a simple majority vote by the current Board of Supervisor members,” said Grimm.
Smith’s office said that she has set a specific date to make a decision on the matter, but rather she wants to hear from people at the Sept. 1 meeting and see what they have to say.
Those who wish to participate must sign up to participate by sending an email to Sully@fairfaxcounty.gov. They will then receive a meeting link and details. Those not able to attend the meeting can send their thoughts to the same email address or call Smith’s office at 703-814-7100. Learn more via the county website at https://bit.ly/3RcGYEN or via the Sully District Council of Citizens Associations at https://bit.ly/3Tc2tr1.
