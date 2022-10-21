The Honey Bee Initiative launched its latest program to educate the community on the importance of honeybees with a screening event on Oct. 18. Hive Alive, the immersive nine-minute short film, takes the viewer on a field trip to a beehive to learn all about the honey bee and embrace the wonder of the natural world.
The Honey Bee Initiative is a program supported by George Mason University’s School of Business and operated by the Business for a Better World Center in collaboration with the College of Engineering and Computing and the College of Education. The initiative has maintained hives at GMU and has helped establish hives around the world, as well as conducted research on environmental contamination and how to ensure the continued health of the bees.
Their latest project, however, is aimed at educating elementary school students.
“The idea is simply to democratize technology and to democratize the experience. Not every kid is going to be able to come out and see the honey bees and be able to understand and appreciate the importance of pollinators,” explained Dr. Lisa Gring-Pemble, co-executive director of GMU’s Business for a Better World Center and co-founder of The Honey Bee Initiative. “If we can get this video in classrooms not only here but around the state of Virginia and around the nation it can help people understand that our survival depends on bees.”
According to Gring-Pemble, the project would not have been possible without Dan Price, founder, and CEO of Sweet Virginia Foundation.
Sweet Virginia Foundation is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing educational tools to teach kids about honeybees and encourage them to engage with the natural world.
Price had been wanting to create a video about the bees for years, but when the Covid-19 Pandemic caused schools to have to cancel field trips to his farm, he decided it was time to finally make it happen.
“I had figured out that in order to be fully human, in order to have a sense of the depth of life you need to have a sense of wonder and awe at the natural world,” said Price. “If you can do that with children and show them not only tech stuff but that in this universe there’s some awesome wondrous stuff that you have to appreciate if you want to be a fully developed human and a happy one.”
By using virtual reality, Price and the Honey Bee Initiative are able to reach even more kids and help educate them on the importance of bees.
“It is extraordinary, it is short of seeing the bees themselves, this is the closest you can get to the bees,” expressed Gring-Pemble.
The film not only uses drone footage to give the viewer an aerial view of Sweet Virginia Farm and George Mason’s hives but places the camera, and the viewer, directly into the hive, allowing for sights of bees hatching, eating, and producing honey.
The film was directed by CJ Conway of CreatorUp and featured Willow Springs Elementary School students.
The film is currently being shown to fourth-grade students in Alexandria Public Schools, with hopes that it will grow to be shown to students throughout the county and eventually throughout the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.