A Fairfax County mother said that students are frustrated by the information that came out after a stabbing took place at Mount Vernon High School earlier this week.
Fairfax County Police officers responded at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 2 to the Alexandria school for the stabbing that occurred in a bathroom.
A 15-year-old victim was stabbed with a pocketknife following an altercation with another student. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.
Two juvenile suspects fled the school but were quickly identified and taken into custody by officers, according to a Fairfax County Police spokesman.
“We will provide more details, including possible charges, as the investigation continues,” they said. “No additional injuries have been reported. A shelter in place was briefly in effect at the school until it was determined the suspect had fled the area.”
“My son and daughter said that an announcement came over the PA halfway through 8th period saying that a small incident had occurred and that it was nothing to be concerned about and that they [school officials] had it under control. The students were never notified that there was a shelter-in-place,” said the mother who asked her name not be used. “Then when they were dismissed they walked outside and encountered a significant police/EMS presence and helicopters hovering over the school.” She said the students are expressing frustration because the school tells them to act like adults, but does not give them information in a situation like this.
“Parents in the community understand that when minors are involved there’s a limit to what can be disclosed, but they feel stonewalled by the lack of transparency over what happened and critical questions about whether it was a random or planned act,” said the mother.
The Mount Vernon principal sent out two emails to parents Tuesday afternoon regarding the situation. “Keeping our schools safe for everyone to learn is our number one priority, ” said Principal JoVon F. Rogers in one of the emails. “I am grateful to our school security and local police for their support. Together, we must reinforce with our students that violence is never the answer to personal problems.”
According to the School Safety Report Card on the Mount Vernon High School website with statistics dating back to 2018, there have been seven weapons offenses there prior to this incident. The highest number happened in the 2018-19 school year when there were four. Last year there was one.
Fairfax County Public Schools referred all inquiries to FCPD while the incident is under investigation.
