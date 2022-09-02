On August 29, non-profit organization Interstellar Dreams announced plans to construct a 40,000 square foot space center in Reston by 2023, complete with state-of-the-art LED screens lining the building’s walls.
Sponsored by The Pearl Project Institute for Innovation in STEM Literacy, the Interstellar Dreams Space Center aims to encourage young minds from various backgrounds and schools of focus to explore the world of space exploration in a virtual reality environment.
Interstellar Dreams Founder and CEO Robin McDougal is particularly focused on fostering future professionals in the field of STEM, given the high demand for young talent in this field.
“Building a Space Center is a needed tool to help inspire, educate, and train emerging and current workers - that are reflective of our whole population - to ensure we are ready to explore the universe,” said McDougal.
Additionally, Interstellar Dreams is working to raise $5 million to construct this unique learning environment and sees it as paramount to their mission that the effort be produced in Northern Virginia given the booming nature of the local space exploration and STEM industry.
In working to build community and youth outreach, the group will focus heavily on local public schools such as Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), as well as enact a partnership with George Mason University.
Having grown up in New York City with earlier interests in the arts, McDougal shared her story of being encouraged to explore STEM during Monday’s press conference and emphasized the importance of approaching students who may not have initially found an interest in the field.
“Wasn’t that great that someone approached me and said ‘come do something that you don’t know and that you’re uncomfortable with.’ That’s all of us. It’s so human,” said McDougal.
In working to recruit non-STEM students, Interstellar Dreams organizers discussed their interest in recruiting students who are interested in arts and entertainment just as much as those who focus on STEM.
Ché Bolden, CEO of the Charles F. Bolden Group and son of former NASA administrator from which the group derives its namesake, spoke during the press conference on the positive influence of expanding interest in space exploration to those in creative fields. Considering space travel is a phenomena which few humans have experienced, Bolden emphasized the need to bring creative influences into the fold to best relay this information to the public.
“The storytelling related to something that people haven’t seen has to be put into a language that people are going to understand. One of the easiest languages that people understand are any version of art, whether that’s graphic art, musical art or sound art,” said Bolden.
“Influencers can be of any type, whether its Zoe Saldaña because she’s done a lot of [space-related work] or all the way down to someone who just has a platform,” he added.
In addition to outreach to non-STEM fields, organizers also expressed their interest in working with those from disadvantaged backgrounds and foreign countries.
“From our perspective, when we talk about interastro, we focus on three different types of people. The first type of person is a new participant, someone who comes from a disadvantaged community or an emerging country,” explained Bolden.
In combining talents from across various backgrounds, Bolden and Interstellar Dreams hope to synthesize the unique experiences of every individual with the capital necessary for space exploration.
In addition to the opening of the Interstellar Dreams Space Center in 2023, George Mason University will hold a space exploration event on Sept. 10 focused around creating a similar environment of space exploration immersion for students who are interested.
The event will feature speeches from Robin McDougal, as well as NASA representatives Col. Michael Hopkins and Dr. Sandra Cauffman to provide expert knowledge of the modern needs of the space exploration industry. The event is available for registration online at bit.ly/3Q5d5Fc and a waitlisting process will begin after the event reaches 1,000 registrants.
In the background of this announcement was the attempted launch of NASA’s Artemis I “Return to The Moon” mission, which local residents had the opportunity to watch live in Reston Town Center. The launch was unfortunately scrubbed due to an engine malfunction around 8:36 a.m. on Aug. 29. The next available window for launch is Sept. 2 between 12:48 and 2:48 p.m.
