Fairfax County will receive $4.1 million in state funding announced by Governor Glenn Youngkin late last month. The loans will provide funding support for the development of 390 units of affordable housing in the county.
Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans to create and preserve affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The loans are administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and are funded by three main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
“These projects will provide critical support to our most vulnerable populations, strengthening our economy, and improving the quality of life for countless Virginians,” said the governor. “Stable and affordable housing is foundational to building a thriving economy. These projects were carefully selected to ensure they make the most impact on their future residents and the surrounding communities.”
Funding provided includes $3.2 million from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and $900,000 from the National Housing Trust Fund. Projects include 150 units of affordable senior housing at Autumn Willow (currently in development), and 240 total units of affordable multifamily (120) and senior (120) housing at the One University development currently under construction.
Autumn Willow units will serve adults over the age of 62 with household income ranging from 30 to 60 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), according to Fairfax County Housing and Community Development officials. It is located in the Springfield District. Completion is scheduled for summer 2024.
One University is the redevelopment of nearly 11 acres next to George Mason University in the Braddock District, and is currently under construction. It will include 120 units of affordable multifamily housing, 120 units of affordable senior independent living and 333 units of student housing serving the university. The units included in the affordable housing portion of the project will serve households earning up to 60 percent of AMI. The estimated completion for this project is summer 2023.
“We are extremely proud of our continuing partnerships with both the Commonwealth and federal government when it comes to affordable housing,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “The Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loan program is an important complement to the array of resources that are being strategically applied to deliver affordable housing in communities across Fairfax County.”
In addition, the Board of Supervisors have approved $33.3 million to acquire approximately four acres on Old Meadow Road in Tysons Urban Center, and support the development of approximately 450 units of affordable housing. This funding will be administered by the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA).
The finance plan combines a mixture of funding sources. Of the $33.3 million only $13 million will be allocated from local taxpayer funds through the Affordable Housing Development and Investment Fund. The remaining funds will be allocated from the Tysons Housing Trust Fund ($1.2 million in commercial proffers) and American Rescue Plan Act funds ($19 million).
Through a public-private partnership, the FCRHA would retain ownership of the land and lease the property to SCG for the development and operation of the affordable housing community. The development – known as Somos at McLean Metro (Somos)- will include the demolition of a seven-story office building currently on the site and replace with two buildings (one five-story building over structured parking, and another eight-story building) with a combination of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The development will also include about 5,000 square feet of community space. Units will be committed to serve households at a variety of income levels to include 40, 50, 60 and 70 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). Land use approvals and final financing are pending for this project scheduled to be completed in early 2026.
“The FCRHA and Fairfax County are rewriting the textbook when it comes to public-private partnerships and the impact they have on affordable housing development,” said FCRHA Chairman Melissa McKenna. “In this latest chapter, we are again using an innovative financing plan from a variety of funding sources, securing ownership of the ground to ensure long-term affordability, and we are applying these resources in a heavily connected area that will provide jobs, education, recreation, social engagement and so much more for our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.