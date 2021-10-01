St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Springfield hosted a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month September 25, where local nonprofits and the Fairfax County Health Department worked together to better reach Hispanic residents in the area who are underserved by public health resources.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15 and was established by President Ronald Reagan, who expanded the annual observance of the holiday from one week to a month in 1988. Fairfax County is home to a growing Hispanic population boosted by immigration: according to the most recent census, Hispanic residents account for 16.5 percent of county residents, up from 15.6 percent in 2010. The leading country of origin for immigrants in the county is El Salvador, according to a recent Fairfax County estimate, and six of the top 15 birthplace countries of immigrants are Hispanic.
At the celebration, representatives from medical organizations such as United Healthcare and INOVA and county resources like Youth and Gang Prevention and Domestic and Sexual Violence Services set up tables to connect visitors with vital programs. Throughout the event, which was held outdoors in the parking lot of the church, visitors could also receive dental screenings, healthcare guidance and a meal as well as listen to music and hear from community leaders.
Among those in attendance was Lee District Supervisor Rodney Lusk, who noted the important role the church played as an intermediary. “Having the church as an anchor institution, visitors feel safe and comfortable in this environment, so they are able to take advantage of the groups that are here,” Lusk said.
This was especially critical for Hispanic residents who are often wary that themselves or someone they know could face deportation or other repercussions if they seek out public aid. “We have a trust policy, we have been very specific about letting individuals know we are not providing any information to ICE, which should assure them that they can come and get the services they need without retribution,” Lusk added.
The health department’s CareVan was also on site, which was offering free COVID jabs and other vaccines as well as information on healthcare services. The CareVan has hosted nine vaccine equity clinics so far this summer at similar events, which have vaccinated more than 100 people. Twenty-five vaccines were administered at St. Mark’s alone, according to data provided by health department spokesperson Allyson Pearce.
Kirsten Büchner, a community health specialist with the health department, pointed to the many services the health department can offer by partnering with local organizations, where staff can connect residents with long-term health resources such as local clinics and help enroll them in programs like Medicaid. “When we join up with community events like this one, it’s a lot more successful in bringing people out who will then get vaccinated” and access other services, Büchner said.
She also pointed to more simple metrics that underscore the event’s impact. Organizers ordered approximately 300 meals, Büchner noted, and “When those disappear, we know we helped that many people here.”
Soraya Borja, vice president of Community-Based Services for Second Story, a local nonprofit that supports children and families, said that her organization coordinated closely with the health department and St. Mark’s to reach residents who struggle to make ends meet. “Most of these services are free for the community, which is especially important for low-income families,” Borja said.
Borja also reflected on the event’s theme of Hispanic Heritage Month and the meaning of the celebration. As Hispanic immigrants, “We want to contribute to this country because we want our kids to have a better future. That’s the dream,” she said. She remarked that many immigrants flee countries stricken with corruption, poverty and war, which is why they seek better opportunities to support their families in the United States. Hispanic immigrants are determined to “do the best we can do and bring our culture and hard work,” Borja added.
St. Mark’s Senior Pastor Albert Triolo and Associate Pastor Varinia Espinosa, who both helped coordinate the event for the church, said they felt fortunate to be able to support the community. “We are blessed to have space in an area where there’s need,” Triolo said, noting that the church could connect various local partners who previously lacked a relationship. The entire event was planned and executed within a month, Espinosa remarked, which was possible because “When you want something to happen, and you have all the people with the same passion to do it, it just takes the decision.”
St. Mark’s has had a Spanish language service for more than 20 years, Triolo said, and the occasion supported members of its congregation and residents of surrounding neighborhoods. “This event celebrates a big part of our community,” Triolo said, stressing the importance of interfaith cooperation to promote the public good. “We don’t have to have the same faith to help people, to work together for the betterment of the community,” he said.
“Our hearts and ears are always open to opportunities in the county that are important for this community that we haven’t reached yet. We are always looking for new partners,” Espinosa said, adding that “we are here to serve.”
