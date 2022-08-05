Get ready to shop for school supplies. The annual Virginia sales tax holiday will take place August 5-7.
That makes this weekend the perfect time to do your back-to-school shopping, stock up on emergency supplies and purchase energy-saving appliances that carry either the Energy Star or WaterSense label. Any qualifying purchases made, between 12:01 a.m., August 5, through 11:59 p.m. August 7, will be exempt from state and local Virginia sales taxes.
The holiday applies to in-store, and online purchases. When shopping online, delivery, shipping, and handling fees are not calculated into the price of a product, though they still apply.
In order to be exempt, school supplies cannot be more than $20 per item. The list of tax-exempt items includes new or used textbooks, paints, sheet music, calculators, and notebooks. Items of clothing can qualify as tax-exempt if they are $100 or less. You can purchase new, or used clothes, shoes, and swimwear.
There are several items that do not qualify. These include protective gear, sports equipment, and make-up.
The category of hurricane supplies covers most items that you would need to create an emergency kit, or prep your home for almost any natural disaster. There is a $60 cap on smaller items like bottled water, flashlights, first aid kits and supplies, smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide detectors. The price cap is per item, not in total. Larger items like portable generators are capped at $1,000, while chain saws are exempt at $350, or less.
Finally, you can purchase energy-saving products that meet or exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Department of Energy standards for energy efficiency. These products will carry either the Energy Star or WaterSense label. Appliances and fixtures must be less than $2,500 to receive this tax exemption.
You will find a detailed list of items that qualify as tax-exempt, as well as those that don’t at https://bit.ly/3PZE45Q.
