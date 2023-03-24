After more than 40 speakers provided in excess of three hours of public comment, all but two members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors largely ignored them and voted 8-2 to give themselves a 30% raise. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity and Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn voted against the raise. Following the vote, the board was treated to a chorus of boos and jeers from those leaving the gallery.
According to Virginia law, supervisors can only propose pay increases in an election year. The matter was brought before the board by Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust who is retiring. The measure will increase supervisor salaries from $95,000 to $123,283 and the board chair’s pay will increase from $100,000 to $138,283, nearly a 40% increase.
Many of those who gave testimony at the public hearing Tuesday evening thanked Herrity and Alcorn in their opening remarks. They represented a wide cross section of the Fairfax County community and were overwhelmingly critical of those who voted for the raise a week ago. One man from Mason District even went so far as to say he was glad that his supervisor, Penny Gross, was retiring because he didn’t think she did a good job while she’s been in office.
“It’s outrageous for this Board to even consider raises for itself while it has done nothing to reduce the tax bills of residents or address staffing issues within the County including the police department,” said Herrity. “This passed, despite overwhelming testimony and feedback from residents that it was not warranted nor deserved. Herrity called it just one of the many examples of out-of-control, “tone deaf” Board spending.
In fact, Adriana Santiago, a county employee who provided emotional testimony Tuesday evening said that because of the shortages in her former department she is currently working two positions. “I am not being properly compensated for that,” she said noting that as a public servant it’s what she signed up for. She said since the county likes to tout equity, “why don’t you [supervisors] get a 2% increase like the rest of us public servants in the audience.”
Steve Monahan, president of the union that represents Fairfax County Police said that there was profound disappointment from both police officers and other county employees after hearing about the proposed raise for the supervisors. “We are losing officers. We have close to 200 vacancies,” he said. Fairfax County police officers, 22% of whom live outside the county, receive the lowest starting salaries of 20 different law enforcement agencies in the region, he said.
Franconia District resident Johna Gagnon said she was not against a raise since the last increase supervisors received was in 2015, but she called on the board to lead by example. “Where’s your decency, your humanity, your humility,” she said. “Of all the comments I’ve heard and read … the one I think that says it best is the timing of this is totally tone deaf.”
Dave Lyons, executive director of the Fairfax Workers Coalition and a former firefighter, lambasted supervisors for the harmful perception they’ve created. “This touched a raw nerve, especially in light of the compensation increase for everyone else,” he said. Lyons explained while the county is giving small increases to employees, they are being lured away by other jurisdictions where they pay is higher and the cost of living is less. “You’ve got to get your minds around the fact that Fairfax is no longer the gold standard for pay or working conditions,” he told supervisors.
A 30-year county resident, Alicia Loloiian, called the increase that supervisors want to give themselves “an embarrassment.” She said she couldn’t think of any company that would give their employees a 40 to 45% raise, while they give other employees only a 2% raise. Loloiian also brought up the county-owned vehicle used by Chairman Jeff McKay and the payment of taxes, insurance, tolls and gas out of his office budget, which she called “ludicrous!” Loloiian said if she could see something that supervisors had done to help improve the area, then she might be in favor of a raise but certainly not at the level they were seeking.
As people in the gallery clapped after the first few speeches, McKay admonished that they could be there all night.
Mary Jean Andres pointed out that she was an “avid reader” of the chairman’s newsletter, yet she noted that in none of the recent issues could she find mention of a raise for the board members. She thanked Herrity, local station WJLA, and citizens who posted on Nextdoor for bringing the matter to public attention. Andres said that the Fairfax Board members are the highest paid in the state.
Most speakers noted the part-time job should not receive the salary of a full-time position and some argued that if the salary is the equivalent of a full-time salary then the positions should be reclassified as full time.
One man compared the proposed increase to state governor salaries saying that with the original proposal, McKay would make more than 35 state governors and other supervisors would make more than 16 state governors.
Current members of the board are not eligible for the raise, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
To view all of the public comments visit https://bit.ly/3yWb8Vw and go to the 5:08 mark.
(4) comments
Independents have time to run for Supervisor elections in November while the primary filing deadlines are closing. No Supervisor/Chairman position should be unopposed. https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/candidatesandpacs/2023-candidate-bulletins/2023-11-07_Gen_Bulletin_Local_Offices.pdf
Fairfax County residents need to realize that what the Democrats on the board are trying to do is to make this a full-time paid position. They see the Board of Supervisors as a steppingstone to other political offices in Northern Viriginia. Most Democrats have no other profession except government.
It's really quite simple. We must vote them out of office. Not just to send them a message but to message whoever we elect to take their place. The county employees must also know that the voters stand with them. What incredible hubris this board has shown.
The answer, as always, is the voting booth. Those who insulted the Fairfax taxpayers and Fairfax rank and file did so knowing that their base is secure -- they have not really been threatened in the elections. As long as we continue voting them in, they are not going to change their behaviour. They don't need to.
