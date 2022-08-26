Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) test results were released last week. They show Fairfax County, and the state have begun, what most educators believe will be, a multiyear recovery plan to return students to pre pandemic academic standards.
This year, results are hard to accurately interpret, as information looks different at the local, and state levels. The bottom line stays the same no matter who is talking, there is not a quick fix.
“While we have made real gains over the past year through deliberate and intentional COVID recovery efforts, we still have considerable work to do. We need to keep our work over the course of the next year student-centered and focused on equity to ensure that every child gets the supports they need,” said Dr. Michelle Reid, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools.
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) pass rates have improved from last year, though they are still down from 2019, the last year the tests were administered prior to the pandemic. FCPS reading pass rates are at 79 percent, which they cite as “nearly commensurate with pre-pandemic levels.” Math pass rates have rebounded to 74 percent. While this is a large leap from last year’s 61 percent, the rate is still down from 2019, when 86 percent of students passed their math SOLs.
Trends are similar when looking at test pass rates for area third graders throughout Northern Virginia. Reading scores stayed near even with 2019 scores. Fairfax (72 percent), Loudoun (76 percent), and Prince William (72 percent) third graders saw no change in pass rates. Arlington County’s pass rates went down 1 percent. Math pass rates for third graders, in all four counties, saw significant drops from pre pandemic levels. Fairfax County’s pass rate of 71 percent, dropped by the largest margin, down from 85 percent, in 2019. All four districts had double digit drops in math pass rates.
The Virginia State Board of Education has walked a fine line this year of highlighting declining test scores, while being clear that the declines are related to the pandemic, and not teachers, and staff.
“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. We can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms. I want to thank all of our teachers for everything they did last year to begin what will be a multiyear recovery effort,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
“Had the board retained the pre-pandemic level of rigor on the reading SOLs, we would be looking at less recovery in reading,” Balow added.
Balow is referring to changes in reading cut scores made in 2020. Cut scores are the lowest score needed to pass the SOL at each benchmark. The four designations for the SOL (grades 3-8) are: Advanced Attainment of the Standards (Pass), Proficient in the Standards (Pass), Basic (Fail), and Below Basic (Fail).
Whenever new SOL exams are introduced, the state board reviews cut scores. In 2020, the state board of education reviewed cut scores for the SOL tests introduced in 2017. They lowered the majority of cut scores by one to three points.
Further confusing current statistics, not all students took the SOLs in 2021, so the state does not include SOL data from last year, but FCPS does as a comparison.
Nationally, testing was suspended during the pandemic, but there are signs of hope.
“We see signs of academic rebounding in 2021-22 with achievement gains that paralleled pre-pandemic trends.” said Dr. Karyn Lewis,director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, and co-author on the NWEA research study “Student Achievement in 2021-2022: Cause for Hope and Concern”, with Dr. Megan Kuhfeld.
“However, these improvements were stronger for elementary students compared to middle schoolers. If the improvements we have seen in 2021-22 were to continue, we estimate that the typical elementary student would take a minimum of 3 years to fully recover. For older students, it will take far longer given these grades show fewer signs of improvements,” Lewis concluded.
