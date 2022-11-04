Fulfilling a long-time project to extend Metro access to western Fairfax County and Loudoun County, the Silver Line is set to open on November 15.
New stations opening in Fairfax County include Reston Town Center, Herndon, and Innovation Center. Three other stations are in Loudoun County including Dulles International Airport and the line terminates in Ashburn.
While the project still meets its originally projected deadline of Thanksgiving weekend, safety concerns relating to the use of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) new 7000-series rail cars led the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) to reject original operation plans submitted on Oct. 17.
A main concern for the WMSC was a lack of data to justify that the 7000 series would be capable of operating on all necessary tracks, mainly citing a difference in rail interface between the Red/Green/Yellow Lines and the Blue/Orange/Silver lines which led to train derailments in October 2021.
Meanwhile, WMATA recently completed two weeks of simulated Metrorail service and feels the trains will be ready for passenger service by the projected date.
“It is concerning to the WMSC that Metrorail may not be interested in carrying out its safety responsibilities, even going so far as to have senior leadership suggest at a public WMATA Board Meeting that Metrorail will only mitigate known safety issues if ordered to do so,” WSMC Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer Sharmila Samarasinghe said in their statement to WMATA. “The WMSC is deeply concerned about Metrorail senior leadership’s incorrect statements that a failure to follow procedures in place to control known hazards such a wheel migration does not lead to unsafe conditions.”
While mentioning confusion by this statement, WMATA worked towards reanalyzing the safety concerns mentioned and completed a data-backed study on the safety of the newly constructed railcars to receive certification from WMSC. However, WMSC Director of Communications Max Smith said that WMATA still needs to submit the necessary documents to complete the certification process for the Silver Line, which WMATA plans to have completed by Nov. 14.
“Metro recognizes the important role safety oversight plays and we are absolutely committed to compliance,” said EVP and Chief Operating Officer for WMATA Brian Dwyer. “Respectfully, after a year-long investigation, we would welcome a directive based on a root cause finding. Meanwhile, we have developed an industry-leading inspection process in which we have high confidence.”
On Oct. 25, WMATA submitted a revised 7000 series return to service proposal, which WMSC indicated to have no technical problems with approving.
“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” said WMATA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “I want to thank the Safety Commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward.”
As a result, WMATA announced the line’s Nov. 15 opening date on Oct. 31.
Virginia politicians are interested in continuing the process towards opening the rails to passenger service by the projected Thanksgiving deadline and mention overcrowding on the Red Line, as well as continued closures on the Blue and Yellow Lines, as main factors impacting riders. Additionally, they found a lack of clear communication between WMATA and WMSC on these safety concerns troubling.
“Making it happen will require WMATA and WMSC to work efficiently, with better communication and planning on 7000-series cars, to ensure safe, reliable service,” said Congressman Don Beyer in a post on Twitter.
“My subcommittee’s most recent hearing on Metro sounded the warning bell about WMATA’s working relationship with the Safety Commission. If the two organizations are really working hand-in-glove there should be no surprises when it comes to safety oversight decisions, such as the Commission’s recent rejection of WMATA’s plan to bring 7000 series rail cars back into service,” said Congressman Gerry Connolly in a statement. “Riders are suffering the consequences of these fundamental breakdowns in communication.”
Additionally, The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) joined the Town of Herndon on Nov. 3 to announce the opening of the Herndon Metrorail Intermodal Access Improvements project. NVTA invested $1.1 million in regional revenues in addition to more than $1 million in 30 percent local funds on the Herndon Metrorail Intermodal Access Improvements project to help the Town of Herndon construct a drop-off lane along Herndon Parkway, allowing Fairfax Connector buses and drivers to safely stop and drop off Metrorail riders. This multimodal drop-off point will encourage more ridership on rail as commuters will be able to easily access the station by car, bus, or bicycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.