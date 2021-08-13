Human trafficking has seen a national increase in reports of suspected child sex trafficking between the years of 2010 and 2015, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. And many people may not realize just how close to home the problem is. With many kids having technology constantly at their fingertips, traffickers have a wider access to potential victims.
ShotSpotter is a cloud-based service, which can detect gunshots and alert authorities of possible issues to prevent, respond to, and investigate crime in a timely manner. “Police rely on the community to call 911 if gunshots are fired, but only 20% of incidents are ever reported on average,” said ShotSpotter senior vice president, Sam Klepper. “This creates a situation where police departments have a large data gap that makes it difficult to be able to effectively ‘serve and protect’ when it comes to gun violence. ShotSpotter fills the gap with a network of acoustic sensors that can detect, locate and alert police to nearly all gunshot incidents. The system is in operation in more than 120 cities.”
ShotSpotter works by using an array of acoustic sensors that are connected wirelessly to ShotSpotter’s cloud-based application to detect and locate gunshots using triangulation. Each acoustic sensor captures the time and audio associated with impulsive sounds that may represent gunfire. Acoustic experts, who work in ShotSpotter’s twenty-four seven Incident Review Center, confirm that the events are gunfire. They can append the alert with other information like whether a fully automatic weapon was fired or there are multiple shooters. This process takes less than 60 seconds from the time of the shooting to the digital alert popping onto a screen of a computer in the 911 call center or on a patrol officer’s smartphone or mobile laptop.
The company has partnered with the Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) organization for a one-year pilot program to get traffickers off the streets and potential victims out of harm’s way. The partnership is fueled by a passion of stopping crime in a timely manner.
ATI was founded by former Fairfax County police officer, Bill Woolf. “My background is I am a former Fairfax County Police Department officer, and I ran the Northern Virginia human trafficking task force. I also was the former director of Human Trafficking Programs at the United States Department of Justice,” said Woolf. “Northern Virginia is a target for traffickers. It is a heavily populated area, making it easier to find a target. There is a stable economy so they can make good money. Younger victims have a lack of awareness of trafficking, and the accessibility to young people is easy, kids are near their phone a lot and it gives easy access.”
Traffickers often have a trained eye when looking for their next victim, but not just one group of people are at risk of becoming a victim. “Human trafficking affects all races, ages, genders and socioeconomic classes,” said Woolf. “Everyone is vulnerable, as traffickers look for 3 things in potential victims: accessibility, suggestibility and vulnerability. Traffickers are really good at finding vulnerabilities, as they may target young people with low self-esteem or a poor home life, or single mothers, there are many different vulnerabilities they go after.”
There are also some key signs which Woolf suggested friends and family members can be on the look out for if they are concerned someone they know may be a victim of trafficking. “If you are familiar with the individual, you will notice changes over time, like seeing the individual become more depressed or secretive, isolating themselves, changes in their peer group, looking physically worn out and malnourished, seeming exhausted and having no energy. You can see the impact of the trauma causing their body to shut down,” said Woolf. “A lot of trafficking victims are living at home, sleeping in their own beds at night and attend school every day. They do not go missing, but there are changes in behavior, mood, and physical appearance.”
While victims may not go missing, ShotSpotter can help ATI detect crime scenes and intervene to help the victim get freedom and put the trafficker behind bars. Traffickers often travel amongst state lines, making it difficult for police and other authorities to track down and handle the trafficking case. ShotSpotter can help with this location identification process.
ATI also has an educational program in Fairfax County Public Schools where students learn more about possible signs of trafficking and learning what may be a red flag to look out for. Programs like this can help young people learn more about the issue and keep the number of victims from growing. “We encourage everyone to learn more about what human trafficking is, and how traffickers go after victims,” said Woolf. “We have lots of information on our website, which is preventht.org, there is an education corner with articles and videos to help educate people about human trafficking. Education is key to prevention.”
ATI and ShotSpotter are working together to improve investigations and prevention of human trafficking across the country and protect vulnerable citizens.
