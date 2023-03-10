A program run by the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office is offering inmates new chances at rehabilitation. The Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program aims to reduce overdose death rates and lower rates of repeat drug offenses.
The sheriff’s office launched its voluntary MAT program in 2020, prescribing and administering Suboxone, an oral form of buprenorphine. Buprenorphine weakens intoxication from other opioids, prevents cravings and withdrawal symptoms, and allows individuals to transition from a life of addiction to a life in recovery. Individuals actively engaged in the program can continue to receive medication for the duration of their time in jail if clinically indicated.
“The sheriff’s office has a countywide opioid task force focused on how we can respond to locally make a difference,” said Laura Yager, director of correctional health and human services with Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office. “Starting up this program for people with opioid use disorder is the sheriff’s office response do the [opioid] epidemic.”
From its inception in Fairfax County, the goal of MAT was not just to have a program but to have a successful program. This has meant modifying the program as needed and adding services and support. In June 2022, they became the first jail in Virginia to begin a pilot program using Sublocade as another medication option to treat opioid use disorder. Sublocade is an extended-release buprenorphine that is injected subcutaneously once a month, an alternative to the daily dose needed for Suboxone.
According to a study by Brown University researchers, MAT not only reduces overdose deaths after inmates are released but also increases the likelihood that they will continue treatment and avoid getting arrested again.
According to Sahana Karpoor, manager of the MAT program, inmates being released are “40 times more likely to overdose within the first two weeks after they have been released from the jail. It’s a very vulnerable period for someone who has been in jail, who has been using in the community before they got arrested, and then to be released without any medication. What we do is we try to set them up for success.”
The sheriff’s office also offers inmates services such as payment for additional treatment, Medicaid assistance, prepaid cell phones, Uber rides, and housing scholarships upon their release.
“We want them to be able to go back to a stable place when they get released,” said Karpoor. “A lot of [drug users] have a significant history of trauma as well…We have a strong relationship with our partners in the community services board as well as the Chris Atwood Foundation. They meet with our individuals to establish the connection ahead of time and connect them with the recovery supports in the community. So when someone gets released, they have a support network that’s established ahead of time, so they can lean on these supports when they get released.”
“A lot of times for many people in our custody is the best medical treatment they’ve ever gotten,” said Casey Lingan, general counsel for the sheriff’s office.
“There’s tremendous stigma,” said Yager. “A lot of people don’t look at addiction as a medical issue…they look at it as a choice. We’ve tackled this directly as a medical issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.