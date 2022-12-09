The victim of a sexual assault has filed a federal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano and demanded a jury trial.
The complaint, filed against Descano in his individual capacity, alleges that Descano deprived the plaintiff of his civil rights and that the plaintiff has suffered severe emotional distress and fears for his safety.
The complaint stems from a case that was set to go to trial in September. Descano’s office prosecuted the minor child’s alleged assailant, Ronnie Reel. However, Descano’s office missed an April 29 deadline to provide discovery to Reel’s public defender as ordered by a judge. Reel’s attorney then filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the case due to the discovery violation.
The court heard arguments on Sept. 9, and Fairfax County Chief Circuit Court Judge Penney S. Azcarate found that the discovery deadlines were “woefully, woefully missed in this case which is just a disservice to the victim in this case and is very concerning to the Court that this case was not taken as much responsibility as it should have been,” according to the court transcripts.
At that hearing, Judge Azcarate said that “[i]t’s very concerning to the Court-and unfortunately, this is not the first time I’ve had this motion in the past few months,” in reference to the type of motion filed due to the discovery violation. “The reason discovery orders are in place is to ensure that there’s no trial by ambush and the defendant’s [Reel] due process rights are protected,” said Azcarate. “It’s also necessary so that the victim [Plaintiff] in cases gets a voice.”
As a result of missing the April 29 deadline, most of the evidence in Reel’s case was excluded, and ultimately, Reel accepted a plea offer to an amended charge of assault and battery. He was released shortly after the case concluded on Sept. 13. Reel is currently being held on an unrelated probation violation at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Another defendant, Alex Joshy, had four indictments pending in Fairfax County from alleged computer solicitation of a minor. In that case, the judge also ordered Descano’s office to produce discovery to Joshy’s attorney by January 14, 2022. However, Joshy’s charges were later dismissed because Descano’s office did not comply with the discovery order according to the federal complaint.
“The victim is looking for accountability because he has been placed in a dangerous position,” said Rami Zahr, a lawyer who represents the family. Zahr said given the weight of the evidence in the criminal case against Reel, he likely would have been convicted of sex offenses, faced life in prison, and had to register as a sex offender. Because of the misdemeanor plea, Reel has no prohibitions against proximity to children or working on school property.
The victim’s mother said she and her son live in fear of Reel returning to harm them when he is released from jail. “I just want them [Descano’s Office] to be held accountable for what happened,” she said.
“The CA’s office handles thousands of cases per year and we’ve instituted policies to ensure our prosecutors meet our high stand of professionalism and seek the best outcome for victims,” said a spokeswoman for Descano’s office.
By law, the defendant has 21 days to reply to the complaint. Descano’s deadline to reply is Dec. 13.
