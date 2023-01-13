The Patrick Henry Library and the Vienna and Reston-Herndon branches of the American Association of University Women hosted a legislative preview with State Senators Chap Petersen (D-34) and Jennifer Boysko (D-33). The meeting, which was held via zoom on Jan. 4, offered community members an opportunity to discuss upcoming legislation and issues in the 2023 session.
Boysko shared that her priorities for the 2023 session included abortion protection and gun safety.
“We will be carrying a constitutional amendment that enshrines the right to reproductive freedom in our state constitution this year,” said Boysko. “Governor [Glenn] Youngkin intends to introduce a 15-week ban on abortion which cuts off the ability of doctors to make decisions based on best practice and cuts off a woman’s and families decision.”
Boysko is also working on a bill to require people with guns to keep them locked within their homes.
“It’s something that’s been successful in other states, it does not harm your second amendment rights and it would have language that would say that if you have a hunter in the family this has no bearing on preventing a teenager from hunting with their families. I think it’s a common sense and reasonable step to ask folks and require them to lock their guns up in the home,” explained Boysko.
In addition to the virtual meeting, Fairfax citizens were also given an opportunity to share their concerns and hopes for this upcoming year during the Jan. 7 Fairfax County General Assembly Delegation’s Pre-2023 Session Public Hearing.
Speakers were given three-minute slots during the public hearing to discuss a variety of topics including disability care, affordable housing, and K-12 funding.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay shared with the delegation that K-12 funding is the top priority of the board of supervisors. Fairfax County School Board Chair Rachna Heizer, supported McKay. She shared that the governor’s plan to give teachers a 5 percent raise would cost the county millions. Additional funding from the state would make it possible to not only give teachers and other essential school staff raises as well.
However members of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance argue rather than increasing funding for schools, funding should go directly to parents. The Alliance suggested that schools offer vouchers to parents wishing to send their kids to private schools.
Marisa Brown, Lindsay Latham, Gayla Timm, and other parents also shared stories of their difficulties finding care for their disabled children. According to the group Medicaid rates aren’t competitive making it difficult to get attendants to work with kids and there isn’t enough funding for everyone on the DD waiver waitlist.
“The Commonwealth ranks 39th in providing integrated, high-quality services to people with DD. With a growing waiting list, increasing cost per waiver due to a system that only responds with services once someone enters crisis, and a DD workforce crisis caused by insufficient reimbursement rates, Virginia continues to fall further and further behind in caring for some of her most vulnerable citizens,” wrote Tonya Milling and Kim Goodloe of Arc of Virginia. However, late last month the governor earmarked $57 million in his budget to open 500 additional DD waitlist slots as well as an increase in Medicaid provider rates.
The parents supported ARC’s policy platform which wished to increase funding for DD waivers and increase funding for reimbursement rates.
Other issues discussed were animal rights, affordable housing, climate change, green energy, and parent rights in school libraries.
The 2023 legislative session convened on Jan. 11.
