Nonprofit leader and former teacher Holly Seibold won the Democratic caucus last weekend in a tight race over Providence District School Board member Karl Frisch.
Seibold will now face a yet-to-be-selected GOP candidate in a January special election for the vacant District 35 house seat previously held by former Delegate Mark Keam.
More than 2,300 votes were cast, with 1210 going to Seibold and Frisch garnering 1,143.
”Two excellent candidates sought the Democratic nomination for serving the remainder of the Honorable Mark Keam‘s term in the House of Delegates,” said Bryan Graham, Fairfax County Democratic Committee chair. “Holly works day-in and day-out to make our community a better place for everyone. Now that the caucus is over, Democrats are united behind our nominee, Holly Seibold.”
Seibold, the executive director of BRAWS since 2015, has championed legislation to remove the tax on menstrual products and introduced legislation for prisons and jails to make sure women have access to those supplies. She previously served as a board member of Vienna Business Association, Virginia Council on Women and the Fairfax County Community Action Advisory Board.
Seibold and her husband have lived in the Town of Vienna since 2012. They have two children.
The 35th House District includes Dunn Loring, Oakton, Tysons and the Town of Vienna.
The special election will take place January 10.
