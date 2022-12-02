As the holidays approach Fairfax County charities and nonprofits prepare for a season of giving and ask community members to help out.
A common tool amongst charities in the area is gift cards. While organizations like Toys for Tots and the Fairfax County Police Department Santa’s Ride program collect donations of toys and physical gifts, many charities are switching to gift cards to assist families.
According to Ron Fitzsimmons, vice president of Alice’s Kids, gift cards help kids and families feel normal. Sending gift cards allows families to purchase their own gifts and other necessities.
“The kid doesn’t know they’re getting charity,” said Fitzsimmons. “They preserve their dignity, people aren’t going to their door and saying ‘here poor kid, have some new sneakers.’ All they know is that mom and dad are helping, lifting them up, and making them feel normal.”
Alice’s Kids is dedicated to helping families with the little things so they can focus on the holidays and other essentials. Their unique approach helps families pay for summer camps, music lessons, prom fees, and items that organizations won’t pay.
“If little Johnny really wants to play baseball but the family can’t afford to, we’ll send them a gift card to Target or Dick’s sporting goods so the family can go buy him a glove and whatever other equipment he needs,” said Fitzsimmons.
Share of McLean, Cornerstones of Reston, Britepaths in Fairfax are also using gift cards to support the community.
Nate King, coordinator, of In-Kind Donations and Drives shared that Cornerstones’ annual Gift Cards for Kid drive is collecting gift cards until Dec. 9 and will be distributed the following week.
“We plan to provide the parents of over 1,400 local children ages 0-18 with gift cards for each child so that they can purchase exactly what their kids want for the holidays,” said King. “We still have about 80 children’s gift cards left to be adopted for the drive.”
According to Heather Webb, Britepaths also uses gift cards with their holiday assistance program. Donations of funds or gift cards will allow Britepaths to meet its goal of providing gifts and holiday meals to the children of 265 Fairfax families.
Also helping to provide holiday meals to Fairfax county residents is Share of McLean and Link.
Link is a food service organization that brings a mobile pantry, emergency food, and rescued perishables to families throughout Herndon and surrounding communities. Their annual holiday food distribution seeks to provide families with three to five days’ worth of meals, gifts for children, and gift cards and vouchers for groceries, coats, and other necessities.
According to their website, Link was able to provide more than 4,000 toys, 40,000 lbs of food, and $56,000 in gift cards to more than 1,000 families in 2021.
There are many other charitable organizations in the county helping families during the holidays. If you are able, please find one and see how you can help.
Where to donate for holiday help
List of area nonprofits accepting holiday donations
Alice’s Kids
aliceskids.org P.O. Box 60, Mount Vernon, 22121
Britepaths
3959 Pender Drive, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030, 703-273-8829
Committee for Helping Others (CHO)
703-281-7614, www.cho-va.com
Cornerstones
11150 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 210, Reston, serving Reston and
Herndon. 571-323-9555, www.cornerstonesva.org.
Ecumenical Community Helping Others (ECHO)
703-569-9160, www.echo-inc.org
FACETS
703-865-4251, 10640 Page Ave., Suite 300, Fairfax 22030
Herndon-Reston FISH (Friendly Instant Sympathetic Help)
336 Victory Drive, Herndon, 703-391-0105 herndonrestonfish.org
LINK
holiday@linkagainsthunger.org. 703-437-1776
Lorton Community Action Center
More information at lortonaction.org/seasonal-assistance/ or
703-339-5161, Ext. 140
National Capital Food Bank
6833 Hill Park Drive, Lorton, serving all of Northern Virginia
703-541-3063. www.capitalareafoodbank.org
Northern Virginia Family Service attn: Holiday Initiatives
10455 White Granite, Drive, Suite 100, Oakton, 22124
SHARE of McLean
United Community Mount Vernon
703-768-7106, 7511 Fordson Road, Alexandria, 22306
Western Fairfax Christian Ministries
13981 Metrotech Drive, Chantilly, 20151, 703-988-9656, Ext. 105
