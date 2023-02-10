Urban search and rescue team members from Virginia Task Force – 1 and USA-01 were activated and deployed on Feb. 6 to Turkiye after two earthquakes devastated the region. The team arrived at Incirlik Air Base on Feb. 8. The death toll had surpassed 17,500 as of Thursday morning.
VA-TF1 and USA-1 members joined with the partners from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are part of the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which left the U.S. en route to the region Monday evening. They will work on the front lines in close coordination with Turkish authorities and other agencies across the U.S. government who provide life-saving assistance to the region, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spokesman.
The Fairfax County contingent includes 79 people and six canines as well as 170,000 pounds of specialized tools and equipment and advanced medical equipment to assist with search and rescue operations.
According to reports, the first earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, occurred in southeast Turkiye near the border with Syria. A second 7.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in central Turkey.
The quake was the worst to hit the region in nearly a century, according to Administrator Samantha Power of USAID, who announced the deployment hours after the earthquake.
“Homes and entire communities have been wiped out,” said Power in a statement issued on Feb. 6. “Thousands of people have already lost their lives, and many more remain trapped in the rubble. The United States is committed to assisting in the recovery in any way we can.”
Members of VA-TF 1 are specifically trained and have expertise in rescuing people from collapsed structures following natural disasters and terrorist attacks. They have previously deployed for earthquake relief in Nepal, Japan, China, Peru, South Asia, and Haiti as well as many hurricane and flooding relief efforts.
