In the fall of 2020, as Fairfax County Public Schools officials engaged in a pitched battle to change admissions to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, school board member Abrar Omeish wrote a text to fellow board member Stella Pekarsky about the admissions changes: “I mean there has been an anti asian feel underlying some of this, hate to say it lol.”
And she pressed send.
Pekarsky, now the board chair, responded: “…I always told people that talking about TJ is a stupid waste of tome [sic]. It’s about making a political point.”
Speaking about Asians, Omeish answered: “Of course it is…They’re discriminated against in this process too.”
The frank conversation is part of a treasure trove of emails and text messages that attorneys for Pacific Legal Foundation received in discovery as they sue the school board on behalf of Coalition for TJ, a local grassroots organization of parents and community members advocating for merit-based education at TJ, ranked as America’s No. 1 high school by U.S. News and World Report. Fairfax County Public Schools officials didn’t provide comment regarding the documents but posted a message earlier this week stating that the TJ admissions process is based on “merit.”
District Judge Claude Hilton is scheduled to hear the TJ case in Alexandria, Va., on Tuesday, January 18, at 10 a.m. The documents are organized online at www.defendinged.org/TJPapers.
Local parents responded with outrage to the board members’ comments. Local TJ father, Harry Jackson, the first black student to attend the U.S. Naval Academy from Lancaster County, Pa., and a cofounder of Coalition for TJ, said, “The Fairfax County school board used black and Hispanic students to take a racist, xenophobic hit on Asian students. It’s unconscionable. They must all resign.”
In their messages, school board members acknowledged they engaged in a “highly divisive, harmful public debate” that reflected a “rushed” and “demeaning” process, engineered by “shameful leadership” from the superintendent, Scott Brabrand. In mid-December 2020, board member Megan McLaughlin referred to the “embarrassing process” the board had gone through to change admissions to TJ.
Indeed, in a text, Pekarsky said that Brabrand “screwed up TJ and the Asians hate us.” Omeish responded Brabrand was “just dumb and too white” to navigate the issue.
Board member Rachna Sizemore Heizer admitted Brabrand was motivated by “the times – BLM [Black Lives Matter] and a super progressive board.”
For years, the student body has been about 80 percent minority, with about 70% Asian, 20% white and 10% Black, Hispanic and multiracial.
The discovery reveals that district leaders set out to change the demographics as early as late May 2020, right after George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, long before parents had a clue, by re-engineering the school’s famously strict and competitive admission standards. Tossing the merit-based, race-blind admissions exam and other rigorous standards, they instituted a new admissions process with “bonus points,” the new documents reveal, with subjective criteria called “experience factors” tied to a “TJHSST Scoring Rubric” that would allow them to achieve a more “equitable” and desirable racial balance at TJ.
In fact, playing with those numbers, Brabrand asked officials in an email, “Can we go back and look at points - would 200 points be a game changer.” The school district settled on 225 points.
In their text exchange, Pekarsky wrote to Omeish that the new admissions proposal “will whiten our schools and kick our [sic] Asians.” In fact, school district officials announced that, as a result of their new admissions system, they slashed the percentage of Asian students admitted to TJ to 54% in 2021 from 73% in 2020. The percentage of blacks and Hispanics increased — as it did for white students.
This week, Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn chronicled the emails and texts in a pointed op-ed, headlined, “An Ugly Game of Race References,” the now-infamous “lol” about racism in the sub-headline: ‘I mean there has been an anti asian feel underlying some of this, hate to say it lol.’”
Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and a cofounder of Coalition for TJ. She is vice president of strategy and investigations at Parents Defending Education. She can be reached at asra@asranomani.com.
