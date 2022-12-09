Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington.
Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her father and grandparents on Dec. 5 and, in a traumatizing event caught on camera, an Arlington Child Protective Services staffer can be seen in the family’s home in Stafford County with three sheriff’s deputies, removing the 10-month-old baby and putting her in the car of the CPS staffer for a ride to an unknown location.
The father, Sean Jackson, 28, and a paramedic filed a motion with the court to have Keys-Gamarra recused from the case, arguing that she has shown bias toward him. Ever since Jackson learned he was the father seven months ago, he has been navigating the judicial bureaucracy to win visitation rights with his daughter, Amoria.
Arlington police interrupted the child custody hearing for Amoria on May 4 to arrest her mother for an outstanding warrant for assault and battery. With his baby suddenly in his arms, Jackson asked Keys-Gamarra, as the guardian ad litem, questions and she interrupted him, he said, asking him, “What are you? Retarded?”
Jackson’s father, Carlos Makle, born with a cleft palate, quietly seethed, as he heard what Keys-Gamarra had just said.
According to a witness, on another occasion, Keys-Gamarra refused to give Jackson visitation rights during a pre-scheduled visit, saying, “He is unstable. He is retarded.”
The use of the “R-word” became a public issue on Oct. 20, when at a school board meeting of the Fairfax County Public Schools, Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded.” School board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer told a local WUSA9 TV reporter, “That is actually the third time she’s used it.” In response to the controversy, Keys-Gamarra is hosting the “Spread the Word Inclusion Virtual Forum” on Dec. 12, co-sponsored by the Special Olympics Virginia, which earlier said it was “disappointed” by the use of the smear by Keys-Gamarra.
When asked about the use of slurs against Jackson and other queries, Keys-Gamarra responded, “That did not happen and this is an ongoing case.” None of the other 11 Fairfax County school board members nor Superintendent Michelle Reid returned requests for comment.
Jackson’s baby was born to a young Virginia mother whom observers say the system failed as a local northern Virginia student, is the first victim in this tragedy.
On May 21, 2017, the mother, then 16, gave birth to her first baby, whose custody she lost as she struggled with criminal charges. This week, a judge in Prince Williams County issued a further ruling giving custody to the baby’s father. On Jan. 4, 2021, the mother had a second baby and lost custody. Three months pregnant with Amoria, she went to jail on July 16, 2021, for felony charges of possession of controlled substances and “gross, wanton or reckless care of a child.”
When children are exposed to drugs either during pregnancy or in their environments they are at a greater risk of having behavioral, emotional, and/or disabilities. Furthermore, exposure to adverse childhood experiences – called “ACES” by public health experts and psychologists – includes being in an environment with substance abuse, violence, and instability, which also increases the risk of numerous “negative outcomes” and substance abuse later in life.
According to Virginia law, a guardian ad litem is an “investigator for the court,” but the family says Keys-Gamarra didn’t enter these facts into the court record.
Keys-Gamarra also excluded from her report the fact that Jackson’s parents, Kimberly Jackson-Makle, a registered nurse, and Carlos Makle, a retired UPS driver, were recognized many times in the news for the love and stable home they gave to foster care children and those they adopted. Local anchor Lorenzo Hall concluded one segment with a smile, saying, “So much love. What a beautiful family, right?”
The case took a tragic turn on Thanksgiving Day when Jackson said he received a call from an aunt of the baby’s mother, telling him the mother was high and he needed to pick up the baby. The next day, after a sleepless night in which the baby was restless and agitated, Jackson took his daughter to a local emergency room, where a urine analysis revealed she had cocaine in her system.
The elephant in the room is the baby’s positive cocaine test. Typically, the father would be granted full custody under “kinship care” policies, the mother would be enrolled in a “reunification program” with substance abuse treatment, and the baby, a “substance abused infant,” would get wrap-around services under federal and state “Child Find” laws, requiring authorities to find and support children with potential disabilities.
Jackson filed a motion on Nov. 28 to amend the judge’s order.
That night, Keys-Gamarra sent a court filing to the baby’s parents, stating “the child faces imminent harm” – including from the father and his family. She mentioned the cocaine result once, casting aspersions on the results, “The test revealed a presumptive positive but inconclusive result.”
The medical records never called the test results “inconclusive.”
Keys-Gamarra signaled her intentions, citing a case, Stanley v. Fairfax, that resulted in the “termination of…parental rights.”
After missing an appointment with Jackson, Vanessa Hardin, an Arlington staffer from Child Protective Services called him on Dec. 1 and told him Arlington CPS would be issuing a protective order against the mother and him, the father, even though he had never done anything to endanger his daughter’s life.
On the afternoon of Dec. 2, Hardin, the Arlington CPS staffer emailed Jackson a new safety plan. He would lose custody of his daughter to his parents, be allowed only supervised visits, and be subjected to regular drug screenings, and would be subjected to unannounced CPS inspections. The system criminalized a black man and his family. She told him to immediately sign the document or CPS would start proceedings to put his baby in foster care.
A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Social Services said, “Due to Virginia Codes [§63.2-104 and §63.2-105] we are however unable to disclose information regarding a CPS matter. “
Then, Dec. 5, while Jackson was working, an Arlington CPS staffer arrived at Jackson’s home with three deputies to seize Amoria. After rushing home, Jackson watched his daughter being driven away in a stranger’s car. “You guys are taking my child,” he cried.
Two days later, Jackson remains steadfast in his commitment to parent his daughter. “I’m fighting for my daughter,” said Jackson. “For every father. For every mother. For every kid that is abused and neglected. For every kid with an illegal substance in their body. I want to make sure that every judge and guardian ad litem knows that I’m going to be right there. The safety of the kid always matters.”
Friends of the baby are holding a rally to bring Amoria home at noon at the courthouse Dec. 9 at noon. The judge has scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 on the matter. It is unclear where the baby is right now.
Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and senior fellow at Independent Women’s Network. Debra Tisler is the founder of Emergent Literacy, a nonprofit dedicated to advocacy for children and parents. Contact them at asra@asranomani.com or @AsraNomani.
