Do you remember the first time when you learned to ride a bike? Or the time you walked into the bike shop and saw a bike what you wanted and saved your money to buy it? Memories like that are what makes A-1 Cycling a one-of-a-kind business.
For the past 40-plus years, A-1 Cycling has been providing bicycle service to customers such as tire changes, chain replacements, and basic tune-ups. The business originated in Manassas in 1980 before moving to Herndon around 15 to 20 years ago.
They also have a location in Woodbridge, which opened two years ago. In their Manassas and Woodbridge locations, the business has grown to provide skateboard service as well.
When customers walk into the store, they see a massive lineup of bikes, helmets, parts, essentially anything they need to help keep their ride going. They carry several varieties of bikes, including road, mountain, and BMX. Customers also can see store members fixing the bikes out in public. Ultimately, if a bike needs fixing, it’s in good hands.
“Anything has to do with any bicycle; we can take care of it,” said TJ Bunkall, an A-1 Cycling employee. “Whether or not we have the parts is a different story, and if we don’t have them, we can order them, but we take care of them.”
Bunkall has been working in the Herndon location for a little more than a year, around the same time that COVID-19 hit. Most businesses struggled during the pandemic. A-1 Cycling, on the other hand, did just the opposite.
“We actually had a big increase in business; everybody got cabin fever and wanted to go outside, Bunkall said. “A lot of bike manufacturers shut down for COVID because they thought they weren’t going to be able to sell all their bikes, and as it turns out, we had the opposite problem. We couldn’t get enough out. We had oversells.”
Quite the difference and the shock indeed. Bunkall also says there was a point where every bike in the store had been sold, and the store was empty for a while. They have since gotten several new bikes within the last few months.
“We’ve had an increase in business on some Saturdays, as there’ll be lines around the block and people would sit out in lawn chairs waiting for us,” said Bunkall. “It’s been crazy, and of course, masks weren’t very fun, but they kept us open, and we had reduced our hours a bit.”
Usually, the Herndon shop has a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift, but it runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead, thanks to the change. Bunkall also says that last spring, there were times where he and the rest of the staff would come in before and after hours to work on the bikes and leave the work hours for the customers.
It’s not often that we hear businesses expanding as a result of a pandemic. More often than not, there are times where we hear about a long-time running organization that could not net enough profit during the pandemic and ultimately closes down. This time, it feels refreshing to see that the pandemic has helped rather than hurt business. Hearing that the staff comes in before the shift and even stays late to finish the job is a sign of customer satisfaction being a top priority and warrants praise.
Though the pandemic has forced us all to stay inside, having a bike to ride around the neighborhood or get from place to place is a great way to conserve energy and be healthy at the same time, and having someone ready at any point to help fix a bike problem such as a gear issue or even a punctured tire is a blessing.
Bunkall also said that he gained a lot of experience working throughout this pandemic, increasing his knowledge of bikes and learning about customer service.
“I took these guys so seriously sometimes and that I legitimately thought that they were telling me facts too,” he said. “And they were just messing with me, so I gained a bit of sense of humor as well.”
The business has largely been steady for A-1 Cycling as people are still coming in to have a quick tune-up before getting back on the street.
“We have some days that people just storm in, but things are a little bit more back to normal,” Bunkall said. “We’re answering the phones, building bikes, and actually getting more bikes in stock now, which is nice. We’re not quite back to normal yet, but we’re getting there.”
