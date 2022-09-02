Following the coronavirus pandemic, the affordable housing crisis continues to impact individuals throughout the county, with Fairfax County homelessness rates spiking following this time.
According to the Fairfax County Office to Prevent and End Homelessness, the total number of unhoused residents in the county was 987 in 2018, with a quantifiable increase seen by 2021 with 1,222 unhoused residents. In 2022, these numbers remain relatively unchanged despite the office recognizing a 3 percent decrease of 31 people, leaving the current total of unhoused residents at 1,191.
As a result of these staggering numbers, community action group Reston Strong began to shift their efforts towards reducing the current gaps in services for unhoused residents seen in the county, as well as continuing to provide food and clothing services to those in need.
“It broke our hearts to realize that in such a wealthy county we have people of all ages and backgrounds, even grandmothers, who were sleeping outside in the cold. We believe that all of our neighbors deserve to be cared about without exceptions,” said Reston Strong’s Executive Director Sarah Selvaraj-D’Souza.
Sharing a common concern, Fairfax County’s Office to Prevent and End Homelessness began collaborating with Reston Strong in order to best serve Fairfax’s unhoused residents, as well as to compare notes regarding community services most in need of additional support.
“Our mission is to fill gaps in services. That can take different forms from day to day. Sometimes that means running a much-needed jacket to a school or hosting an event to make sure that every family gets to enjoy the holidays,” said D’Souza. “Since last fall, we have been doing weekly grocery drops to our Reston neighbors in tents.”
“Our job for the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness was focused on bridging between various public and private sectors, nonprofits and businesses,” said the office’s Deputy Director Tom Barnett.
Despite the presence of current programs to assist unhoused residents, such as transitional housing and emergency shelters, both Reston Strong and the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness felt the need to improve access and outreach in these programs. Additionally, it was important for them to ensure unhoused residents find and maintain stable housing situations into the future.
“The vast majority of people experience homelessness for a relatively brief period of time. Our job is to make that transition as quick as possible and help them find secure permanent housing and stay housed,” Barnett said.
While many of Fairfax’s unhoused residents experience homelessness for a short time, both organizations felt the need to reach out to those who experience chronic homelessness through improved mental and physical health outreach in addition to housing efforts.
“There’s a small percentage of the population that’s generally chronically homeless. In our latest annual point-in-time count, we had 282 adults identified as experiencing chronic homelessness, primarily because they may have a chronic health condition or disability and, because of that, their income is very limited,” said Barnett.
Due to this, the office plans to expand the development of what is known as permanent supportive housing in the county, which pairs housing with social services to ensure residents are capable of maintaining a prosperous living situation.
“The way it [would] appear may be part of a public facility such as our Bailey’s Shelter and Supportive Housing facility, where there are small studio efficiency apartments for rent for people who are chronically homeless. In other cases, there are essentially regular rental units in the private market that are assisted by a local nonprofit organization who also visits regularly and provides supportive services to the apartment,” Barnett added.
In addition to these efforts, Reston Strong also prioritized the well-being of residents living on the streets through changes to zoning ordinances in the county.
“We were told there was a 300-person waitlist at the shelter to get a bottom bunk for the elderly women we were assisting. As part of our Neighbors in Tents campaign, we requested modification to zoning ordinance to allow for temporary transitional housing as a by-right use for empty commercial buildings/spaces in Reston as well as a dedicated mobile mental health crisis unit,” D’Souza said.
Having originally focused on community strength following the pandemic, Reston Strong also spends time working to revive programs, such as QPID or quarantine hotels, which have been shut down in recent months according to D’Souza.
While Reston Strong does a lot of work on its own, the group heavily encourages community participation through civil and political engagement, as well as through volunteering with one of the county’s other nonprofit anti-homelessness organizations.
“Join Reston Strong in our advocacy initiatives, help our volunteer efforts, donate or at the minimum please help educate your friends and neighbors to overcome the stigma attached to homelessness,” D’Souza shared.
For more information about Reston Strong’s efforts, visit www.restonstrong.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.