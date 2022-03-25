Residents gathered March 18 and 19 on the Georgetown Pike overpass of the Capital Beltway in McLean to show their support for The People’s Convoy. One other area overpass where there was a large gathering was the Lee Highway overpass in Falls Church.
The People’s Convoy left Adelanto Stadium in California and made several stops along the way before reaching their staging area in Hagerstown March 4. Since then they’ve driven around the Beltway daily, but there have been no issues with law enforcement as the Freedom Convoy experienced in Canada. Their plans are to have a presence in the area indefinitely.
“Since the convoys first began their travels through Virginia, the Virginia State Police has been communicating with our counterparts at the local, state and federal levels throughout the NCR (national capital region),” said Corinne Geller, VSP public relations director. “We continue to monitor the convoys; to date the Virginia State Police has not made any arrests or had any major incidents involving the convoy participants.”
Stephanie, the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and wife of an Army veteran, worked to raise awareness and increase support for the convoy in Virginia and Maryland by reaching out to elected and other representatives, and influencers as well as friends and family.
“I followed the Freedom Convoy in Canada and was inspired by how Canadians were trying to restore their freedoms peacefully and supporting one another in the process,” she said. “I have been supporting The People’s Convoy on the 495 overpasses in Virginia almost daily since the convoy arrived in Hagerstown and began circling the Beltway.” She said she had also visited convoy participants at their staging area in Maryland, where she had the opportunity “to meet a lot of great people who love America, and see the incredible community that they have formed.”
Stephanie said that on a daily basis there have been anywhere from a couple to several dozen supporters on the 495 overpasses in Virginia and that number has been increasing as more people gained an understanding of the convoy’s mission.
Daniel Ding, who emigrated to the U.S. from China in 2000 and earned his citizenship in 2021 was one of a group of Chinese Americans out on an overpass to show his support. He also went to Hagerstown twice last weekend to help prepare and serve food to the truckers. Ding said he has been out there [on the overpass] 13 days and counting. “We’ve been out there every day since they arrived,” he said. “Besides cheering for the convoys on the overpass we also made countless visits to Hagerstown. There is no stranger at the camp [Hagerstown]. I hugged more people in the past two days that in my whole life.”
“It’s important for everyone to know that The People’s Convoy represents all Americans (not just truckers). Nurses, doctors, teachers, flight attendants, pilots, physical therapists, loggers, cowboys, engineers, professors, county workers, cashiers, sales reps., sanitation workers, moms, students, investors, truckers and others are in the convoy,” Stephanie explained. “These individuals are of differing races and religions, but they are a community, and they are united in their love of liberty and freedom. The convoy includes thousands of passenger cars/four wheelers, RVs and campers, and trucks.”
Stephanie said she has friends from China and other countries where individuals do not have the same rights and freedoms as Americans. “We are fortunate to live in America and have the freedoms that we have historically enjoyed,” she said. “Several of these friends lived through the Cultural Revolution in China and they are deeply saddened and concerned about what’s happening here because it parallels in a lot of respects what their families experienced in China and why they came to the U.S.”
According to their website, “the message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”
Ding, who said he was unhappy with the way the country is being run, said the convoy is “a wake-up call. They are executing their constitutional rights. They sacrifice their income and comfort at home to travel thousands of miles to express their voice. People need to look at what’s going on and step out of the brainwash of the big media,” he said.
Stephanie told of the convoy’s focus on keeping the movement peaceful, respectful and law abiding and while she said it was inspiring to see all the supporters, Ding had another experience. “While we were waving the U.S. flags, it was disheartening that people gave us a thumbs down, some even showed middle fingers,” he said. “Something must be fundamentally wrong in the country when people show hatred to their national flag.”
