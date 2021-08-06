In June, the CDC released information on how mental health-related visits increased substantially from 2019 to 2021.
At the pandemic’s start, there was a 31 percent increase in the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents (age 12-17). The average number of weekly ED visits for suspected suicide attempts was around 408 for girls and 132 for boys. For the adults (18-25), approximately 386 for women and 258 for men.
Dr. Gary Litovitz is a psychiatrist at Dominion Hospital in Falls Church and has worked there for 30 years. Litovitz says within Northern Virginia, the pandemic has been especially difficult due to concerns over not only health and safety but also financial stability.
“Nobody knew what was going to happen and when we were going to be able to get it under control,” said Litovitz. “This has affected adults and children not only because of what they would hear in the news themselves, but also what they’d hear at home.”
Dominion Hospital saw an increase in demand for mental health services about a month into the pandemic and even during the remainder of the school year when the stress of being at home increased academic pressure among adolescents. In the summer of 2020, the need for psychiatric services increased from 2019 due to isolation, and the lack of social events.
Litovitz mentioned a notable increase in the use of social media during the pandemic as the majority of people were inside their houses as opposed to being in a public setting. Additionally, depression and isolation were considered critical factors in the rise of suicidal thinking and suicidal risks, along with eating disorders, mainly due to the disruption of healthy eating patterns, and increased alcohol/drug abuse.
On March 13, 2020, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam placed temporary restrictions on several businesses, including schools, recreational facilities, gyms and swimming pools, and non-essential retail businesses. The governor ultimately issued a stay-at-home order amidst the outbreak by the end of the month.
More than a year later, in May 2021, Northam removed the mask mandate while easing all distancing and capacity restrictions. Several students were back in school, at least part-time, and many people returned to work.
Litovitz says for young adults, the sudden shift to online learning was not desired. Though they were still getting their material, other motivating factors were non-existent due to social distancing and lack of interaction.
“It was a sudden loss for teenagers of their support systems,” he said. “School provided way more than just learning. It provided a social group for many people; it provided activities that helped them deal with the emotional development of growing up and anxieties and mood changes.”
