The Public Safety Committee of the Board of Supervisors convened October 26 to receive an update from Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis about the status of his 100-day plan for the police department, as well as address concerns about recruiting, hiring, and retaining officers and other public safety staff.
Davis took over as chief in early May following the retirement of former Chief Edwin Roessler and was tapped to lead the department to resolve internal tumult and declining morale. He unveiled his 100-day plan that month, which aims to limit officer attrition, implement data analysis to examine topics like crime trends and officer wellness, and promote diversity within the department, among other measures.
Davis addressed new initiatives by the department, such as its 30x30 campaign to increase female recruitment to 30 percent by 2030. According to Davis, just 16 percent of FCPD staff are women. Additionally, he said FCPD is in the process of rolling out new digital recruitment tools and has hired a full-time staffer whose focus is to retain officers who may be eyeing an exit from the department.
“I think the work you’re doing is resonating in the community,” Public Safety Committee Chairman Rodney Lusk told Davis, citing the department’s community events. “This issue of morale is a pretty big one.” Davis responded that the retention officer and the implementation of a mentorship program that begins at the county’s Criminal Justice Academy have had a “dramatic” impact on retaining officers.
FCPD is also working to improve its internal and external relationships, Davis said. He has hosted a Meet the Chief series and the department has engaged with advisory councils on topics like faith and business. FCPD has also recruited LGBQTIA and Muslim liaisons.
Davis was able to share some positive trends. Total crime is down more than 13 percent this year in the county, resulting in 3,614 fewer victims. Homicides, however, are at a nearly 20-year high, which is consistent with FBI data showing a national spike in murders. He noted that a third of homicides are sons killing close family members like parents and siblings and that suicides rose as well.
A leading cause for concern for county leaders is the staffing shortages that persist across public safety agencies, according to a presentation by multiple departments. The Department of Public Safety Communications, which fields 9-1-1 calls, has a staff vacancy of 11 percent, whereas the vacancy rate for Fire and Rescue hovers around 8 percent. That has created a specific shortage in paramedics, according to Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Tom Arnold. The Sheriff’s Office vacancy rate is about 12 percent and FCPD’s staff vacancy rate sits just below 10 percent. The departments stated that vacancies are expected to grow in the coming years.
Vacancies among the agencies are driven by several factors. Departments greatly increased staff levels in the late 1990s and early 2000s, meaning that hundreds of positions hired in that timeframe are now eligible for full retirement or will be soon. FCPD, for example, recorded its highest number of retirements in 2020. Interest in becoming an officer has also been plummeting for several years, which is reflected in national trends: FCPD received 4,121 applications in 2015, a number that steadily fell every year and is now down to 1,450 this year.
“Between a combination of retirements and projected resignations, our concern is that we’re never going to get ahead,” said sheriff’s deputy Maj. Tamara Gold. She cautioned that staffing shortages have forced deputies to turn down requests from FCPD to help transport patients under a temporary detention order and that continued lack of staff could cause the Sheriff’s Office to roll back alternatives to incarceration like the county’s work-release program. Gold pointed out that better compensation for FCPD officers compared to sheriff’s deputies poses an additional problem for recruitment since candidates interested in law enforcement in Fairfax are often drawn to FCPD’s superior salary rates.
FCPD’s attrition rate has risen slightly to 7 percent in the last two years, with an 8-year average of 5.7 percent, and if hiring rates remain static vacancies are expected to climb year over year. “Based on our projections, the police department will have to significantly modify the way we deliver police services within our community in the next 10 to 12 months,” FCPD Deputy Chief Bob Blakley said. He added that FCPD would need to nearly double the number of officers hired every year to make a significant impact on vacancies and that the largest source of officer attrition is retirement.
“To have the best we need to pay the best,” said Springfield Supervisor Pat Herrity. Blakley noted that regional competition is siphoning away talent as well, identifying it as an area where Fairfax can improve in recruiting more officers. “If we’re going to compete in this market where Prince George’s County just approved a bargaining agreement that will effectively give their officers a 15 percent [pay] increase, we have to be the best,” Blakley said, otherwise other jurisdictions will “just leave us in the dust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.