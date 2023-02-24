During a Teen Sexting and Sextortion webinar held last month, Fairfax County Police Child Exploitation Squad, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the FBI, in partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), spoke on a national public safety alert regarding an explosion in incidents of children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money.
Over the past year, there have been more than 7,000 reports of online extortion of minors in the U.S. In Fairfax there have been 60 reports, using platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and others.
According to Supervisory Special Agent Barbara Smith, scammers are frequently adults living overseas that pretend to be attractive young females. They engage in conversations with victims that turn sexually explicit; after convincing the victim to send photos or videos, they threaten to share the images with the victim’s friends or family unless they receive payment.
The best way to prevent sextortion is to talk to teens, make sure they’re aware of what can happen, and establish safe and healthy boundaries with technology.
“As far as warnings go, if you get a random account that starts chatting with you and you have no clue who it is, that’s one clue. Next, try to see if everything adds up; what this person is telling you in the chat, is it matching with what’s in the profile,” explained Detective Justin Urbaniak, FCPD Child Exploitation squad. “If things are going really fast in the chat, if they jump right to saying ‘hey do you have nudes’ that’s a big warning sign that it’s someone trying to take advantage of you.”
Smith added that the speed of the conversation is a big red flag and that the scammers are looking to make several hundred dollars quickly – frequently in as little as 5 minutes.
“These are professional scammers that we’re dealing with. These guys know how to do this and they don’t really care to engage in a long conversation with you. If you engage them in a long conversation they’ll move on,” said Smith.
When sextortion does occur, Smith and Urbaniak say it’s important for teens and adults to do their best to remain calm, contact authorities, and not pay the scammer.
“The biggest thing that we tell teens is that no matter how embarrassing it is or what time of day it is, tell your parents right away,” advised Urbaniak. “Do not pay them, do not make any kind of payments. Go straight to your parents.”
Urbaniak also told teens not to delete the chat. He shared that those messages help him and other detectives find and charge the scammer.
“If you’re a teenager, block the scammer, tell an adult, remember you’re not alone, and warn your friends,” said Smith.
According to Kathryn Rifenbrk, director of survivor services for NCMEC, teens and families can reach out to NCMEC’s cyber tipline for help getting explicit images off the internet. Teens can also receive help at takeitdown.ncmec.org
