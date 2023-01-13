Virginia Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) introduced a bill on Jan. 3 that would provide sick leave to grocery and healthcare workers.
The bill, SB 352, requires employers to provide paid sick leave to health care providers and grocery store workers. Under current law, employers are only required to provide paid sick leave to certain home health workers. The bill removes requirements that workers work on average at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month to be eligible for paid sick leave.
SB 352 would require the Department of Labor and Industry to develop guidelines for retail employers that sell groceries to provide sick leave and to publish such guidelines by Dec. 1, 2023. The provisions of the bill other than the requirement for the Department of Labor and Industry to develop guidelines have a delayed effective date of Jan. 1, 2024. The provisions of the bill are contingent on funding in a general appropriation act.
Protecting workers and providing adequate benefits has been an important priority for Surovell for several years.
“Virginians who work in frontline industries should know they can take the time they need to get better when they feel sick instead of being forced to work to pay their bills and contribute to disease spread,” Surovell said. “Economists tell us that Virginia still has not recovered from the pandemic-era labor shortage. I’m optimistic that this legislation will ensure that employers are better able to recruit professionals to fill many currently vacant roles.”
SB 352 has also been praised by labor relations and policy advocacy organizations.
“Essential workers -- home care providers, nurses, janitors, and so many more -- worked tirelessly to keep us all safe and healthy during the pandemic,” said SEIU Virginia 512 President David Broder. “In return, they deserve paid leave, a living wage, and a voice on the job to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This bill will ensure a safer, healthier, more prosperous Virginia for all people.”
“Providing paid sick leave is an economic necessity and a moral imperative,” said Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo. “It’s important that we keep bringing this issue back every year to move the ball forward toward a better Virginia for all.”
However, there are some who are less enthused about the bill.
“I don’t support paid sick leave for part-time workers, I’ve been pretty consistent on that,” said Senator Chap Petersen (D-34). “I think one of the principles of our economy is, being a full-time worker comes with certain benefits, and paid sick leave is part of that.”
A representative from Giant Foods said the grocery chain was not willing to comment on the matter at this time. Representatives from Wegmans could not be reached for comment.
The next step for the legislation will be a committee hearing in the Virginia Senate sometime soon after the General Assembly convenes in Richmond. If it is approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, it will become law in July.
