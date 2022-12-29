The Fairfax Prevention Coalition teamed up with Dr. Aaron Weiner, psychologist, and addiction specialist, for a series of training sessions to educate the community on substance abuse in teens and what they can do to help.
In his Drug Use and Popular Media – Talking with Teens presentation, which was held virtually on Dec. 15, Weiner explained why teens turned to drugs and what parents can do to encourage healthier habits.
Weiner shared that a global study of depression and anxiety in children and adolescents found that anxiety levels in youth are two times higher than pre-pandemic levels. Twenty percent of youth now experience clinical levels of anxiety.
“Youth mental health right now is a tremendous problem,” said Weiner. “One in five teens seriously considered suicide in the past two years, which is just outrageously high.”
With increased levels of mental health problems also came increased use of substances. Weiner shared that sales of alcohol, cannabis, e-cigarettes, and other substances had risen dramatically throughout the pandemic.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, almost 28 percent of youth use e-cigarettes daily.
Popular media can encourage youth to turn towards substances, explained Weiner.
A report from Truth Initiative shared that more than 50 precent of shows in 2019 included depictions of tobacco in more than half of their episodes. According to Weiner, exposure to tobacco imagery triples a teen’s likelihood of vaping in the next year, and teens who vape are four times more likely to start smoking.
Shows that normalize substance use can encourage youth to try substances, explained Weiner. Kids that relate to the characters and the struggles depicted in the media may turn to the same substances they see the characters use.
According to Weiner, there are some things parents can do to help prevent their teens from turning toward substances.
“You want to create a sense of emotional stability for your child,” explained Weiner. “Emotional stability that I define as a combination of connection, confidence, and structure; this is so they have this anchor point so when they see certain behaviors modeled on a show, they don’t immediately go ‘oh that’s what I should be doing.’” Weiner also emphasized the importance of breaking down messages and encouraging critical thinking.
“Directly talking about content, content that you may watch together or content they may see on their own, and asking questions that get them thinking, what are the goals of the folks who made this? ‘What are they trying to get me to feel? Are they trying to get me to buy something? Are they trying to market something to me and make it trendy?’
Having these conversations is essential to ensuring kids have the skills to deal with their problems and consume media in healthy ways.
“I think part of why we’re seeing anxiety rates, depression rates, eating disorder and substance abuse rates- all of these things go up is because kids don’t know how to solve their emotional problems,” explained Weiner. “They’re not being equipped with coping skills and ways of critical thinking that allow them to navigate what they’re feeling, what they’re seeing. So the theme is that you can actually do a lot as a parent to help give your kids these skills so they don’t have to turn to substances, so they don’t have to turn to social media or Netflix for ideas on how to deal with their problems.”
