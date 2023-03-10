The Patrick Henry Library hosted an active assailant preparedness training in Febuary with the National Center for Citizen Safety (NCCSAFE). The training offered community members tools and resources to help prepare them in case of an active assailant or active shooter situation.
Lois Blevins, founder and president of NCCSAFE, promotes the A.C.T. method, which stands for assess, cover, and take action. She explained that the first step in any situation is to always assess.
“What do you see, hear, smell, is that loud sound you heard a gun being shot or just a book being dropped,” explained Blevins. “What’s happening and where is it?”
Next in the A.C.T. method is to cover yourself. Blevins explained this as run, hide, fight. “Distance is your friend,” Blevins emphasized.
Citizens should try to get as far from the situation as possible, noting that if the threat is inside you should escape outside, and if the threat is outside get inside and lockdown as quickly as possible.
In cases where escape is not possible an enhanced lockdown where not only the door is locked but the lights turned off and barricades built in front of the door.
She noted fighting the assailant should only be a last resort.
Blevins also discussed the importance of action. She explained that waiting and hesitation can be detrimental to survival and safety. In an active assailant situation, you need to make a decision and act on it. Whether it be escaping, locking down, or fighting Blevins said you need to make a decision and act on it as quickly as possible.
“If you’re gonna fight, you gotta go with it. That hesitation is going to kill you,” added Fairfax County Police Department McLean District Officer Carolyn Beyer.
According to Blevins, it’s also important to remember police assailant procedures during these situations.
“Police are supposed to stop the killing,” explained Blevins. “So if you’re hurt or the person next to you is injured you have to act.”
Blevins explained that the first wave of law enforcement to enter the building is there to locate the assailant and apprehend them. It’s not until the second group of officers enters that they can assist anyone who is injured and needs help.
According to Blevins if you can provide first aid to yourself and those around you do so, and if you can exit the building, do so with arms raised so police can see that you are not the assailant.
Beyer also noted that Fairfax County also offers the ability to text 911. In situations when you need to be quiet and a phone call may be dangerous, citizens can text 911 to receive support.
For more information on the training or NCCSAFE visit https://nccsafe.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.