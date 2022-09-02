Fairfax County Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl as she walked on the sidewalk near Old Reston Avenue and Temporary Road in Reston Tuesday at 8 p.m.
They believe that the case is related to recent cases of a man exposing himself and/or trying to grab women in Reston and Herndon. The teenager was able to run away and was not injured.
“We’re here today to ask your help to identify this man,” said Sgt. Tara Gerhard, FCPD public information officer as she held up a photo of the suspect at a media briefing Wednesday. The photo was obtained from a Herndon community member’s surveillance footage during the FCPD investigation which has been going on since Aug. 26.
“We’re asking our community to give us any information about this man whether you know who he is, you’ve seen him in the community, you have any surveillance footage, any doorbell footage, anything you can do so we can bring this man to justice and keep our community safe,” said Gerhard. “No tip is too small.”
The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 11-inch white or Hispanic man who was wearing black shorts and a dark hoodie.
Tuesday’s incident is similar to two other attacks reported on the W&OD trail Aug. 26. In the first incident, officers responded to the trail at 8:12 a.m. for a man who grabbed a woman.
The victim was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5. A man approached the victim from behind and grabbed her around the waist. The woman broke free and saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road with no pants on. Officers with the assistance of the FCPD K9 unit searched the area, but the man was not found.
Herndon police reported a similar incident later the same day. Gerhard said that incidents are occurring on and off the W&OD trail, and all the victims have been female.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad assumed the investigation Aug. 26 and canvassed the area looking for surveillance footage near the trail. They believe this man also may have exposed himself between 6 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 15, and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway. Gerhard said they are also going back to previous cases to determine if they are also related.
Anyone with information about this case can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.