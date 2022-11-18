Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed.
Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
“While I am reluctant to weigh in on issues in other jurisdictions, how we handle the watershed affects over a million Northern Virginians who rely on the Occoquan Basin for drinking water,” said Herrity.
Prior to this, plans to construct an all-new data center in Prince William County, The Prince William Gateway, received approval from Prince William officials. Plans for the data center began in 2020 and come as a proposed response to data processing demands in the region. The center, located between Sudley Road and Route 29, is set to provide further processing of data necessary to operate in an increasingly technological environment.
However, following its approval, Prince William residents and non-profit advocacy groups were among the first to voice criticisms of the development’s environmental impact on surrounding protected spaces, such as the Occoquan Watershed, as well as its impact on the area’s rural setting.
In a community hearing on Nov. 1, more than 300 residents levied their criticisms of the project alongside a letter of opposition signed by 32 nonprofit organizations. However, at the end of the hearing, Prince William County maintained its approval for plans to move forward with the data center.
Of great concern for Fairfax County residents is the impact of this development on the Occoquan Reservoir.
The Fairfax Water Authority requested in July that Prince William County conduct a study on the impact of the transition from rural green spaces to industrial space on the quality of water available in the watershed.
While Fairfax County officials support the local tax benefit of the data center in the region, a major concern for some regards a perceived lack of careful study on the environmental impact of its construction.
“Of particular concern is the potential runoff from any development causing salination and sediment levels to rise in the Occoquan. I do not oppose data centers but believe that the impacts on the watershed must be fully understood before they are included in a comprehensive plan,” said Herrity.
Additionally, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay emphasized in an October letter to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors his support for a carefully conducted study of the impact on the watershed prior to further development.
“We strongly encourage you to undertake those studies prior to the approval of any entitlements. We also encourage you to conduct additional analyses and coordination with Fairfax County prior to any final decisions,” McKay said in the letter.
While Prince William County representatives heard concerns presented by Fairfax County, Prince William Chair At Large, Ann Wheeler (D), expressed concerns surrounding a lack of “facts” in opposition to the center.
“There are many opinions regarding this project and many people are posting information on social media to support their views. While opinions are important, I believe it is equally important to understand the facts,” Wheeler said in a recent newsletter.
Information clarified by Wheeler included that the motion included only a change in the underlying use of land, that the applicant for the plan is Prince William County, and that it was not a rezoning of the land.
Despite claiming no conflict of interest in the matter, Wheeler’s filings as compliant with Virginia’s State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act reveals a share of stock with Blackstone, Inc. which led to public backlash earlier this year. The private investment company played a role in requesting a rezoning of the region to support data centers according to a statement published by Blackstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.